Mascoutah Police Report: July 9 through July 15

Friday, July 9

Suicidal Subject – 600 block W. Church St/Weinel

Derelict Vehicle – 300 block Mine Rd/Rettig

Illegal Dumping – W. Main St/Sunnquist

911 Dial – 9500 block Mallard Dr/Sunnquist

Derelict Vehicle – 300 block Mine Rd/Sunnquist

Subject Removal – 1400 block Timberbrook Dr/Rettig

Child Custody Dispute – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Glander

Assist Other Agency-ISP – Mascoutah Police Dept/Veres

Traffic Accident – Rt. 161 & N. 6th/Veres

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Stephanie Evans (31), California

Failure to Reduce Speed – 6th & Rt. 161/Veres – Cameron Nealy (29), East St. Louis

Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4/Rettig – Trevor Peters (43), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Joseph Wottowa (49), Mascoutah

Speeding – Jefferson & Verner/Rettig – Neal Neuman (84), St. Louis

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Ruben Talen (27), Scott AFB

Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4/Rettig – Sydney Smith (21), Sparta

Saturday, July 10

Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson/Glander

Suspicious Activity – W. Green St & N. 4th St/Veres

Public Service Call – 200 block N. 8th St/Veres

Assist Other Agency – ISP – Rt. 177 & Highbanks Rd/Sunnquist

Ambulance Call – 1400 block Eisenhower St/Sunnquist

Assist Other Agency – 700 block E. George St/Veres

Sunday, July 11

Public Service Call – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Watkins

Assist Other Agency – Rt. 4 & Jefferson Rd/Rettig

Ambulance Call – 4500 block Mascoutah Ave/Watkins

Information – 600 block Mortar St/Watkins

Dog Bite – Fallen Timber Ln & Royal Forest Dr/Watkins

Reckless Driver – Scheve Park/Rettig

Animal Complaint – 600 block E. South St/Rettig

Animal Complaint – 200 block W. George/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Main/Sirtak

Burglary-Motor Vehicle – 900 block Park Dr/Glander

Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church/Sirtak

Monday, July 12

Ambulance Call – N. 6th St/Donovan

Accumulation of Garbage – 600 block E. South St & Mine Rd/Watkins

Disorderly Conduct – 600 block E. South St/Watkins

Fraud – 500 block N. 5th St/Heinen

Crisis Intervention – 9700 block Quapaw Ct/Donovan

Lock Out Vehicle – I-64 Rest Area/Lasica

Accumulation of Garbage/Debris – 1st Block E. Green/Heinen – Keri Miller (45), Mascoutah

Disorderly Conduct – 600 Block E. South/Watkins – Laurie Turner (53), Mascoutah

Tuesday, July 13

Sex Offender Registration – Mascoutah Police Dept/Lambert

Ambulance Call – W. Green St/Sunnquist

Assist to Schools – Mascoutah Elementary School/Sunnquist

Animal Complaint – 1100 block Widgeon Dr/Donovan

Fire Call – I-64 ramp/Veres

Lock Out Vehicle – 200 block N. Market/Lasica

Lock Out Vehicle – 900 block Park Dr/Veres

Reckless Driver – Onyx Dr & N. Jefferson/Weinel

Disorderly Conduct – 900 block Park Dr/Weinel

Public Service Call – 200 block E. Main St/Weinel

Uninsured Vehicle – County at Sportsmans/Heinen – Marticz Broaden (32), Belleville

Wednesday, July 14

Harassing Call – 300 block E. Main/Rettig

Derelict Vehicle – S. 4th St/Sunnquist

High Weeds – S. 4th St/Sunnquist

Traffic Accident/Hit & Run – 700 block N. 10th St/Sunnquist

Suspicious Activity – 300 block Aaron Ct/Sunnquist

Disturbance – 200 block Douglas Ave/Rettig

Information – 1000 block W. Main St/Sirtak

Juvenile Problem – 1100 block Beechcraft Blvd/Glander

Thursday, July 15

Found Property – Rt. 4/Rettig

Ambulance Call – Mascoutah Ave & W. Main St/Sirtak

Suspicious Vehicle – Falling Leaf Way/Sirtak