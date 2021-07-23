Mascoutah Police Report: July 9 through July 15
Friday, July 9
Suicidal Subject – 600 block W. Church St/Weinel
Derelict Vehicle – 300 block Mine Rd/Rettig
Illegal Dumping – W. Main St/Sunnquist
911 Dial – 9500 block Mallard Dr/Sunnquist
Derelict Vehicle – 300 block Mine Rd/Sunnquist
Subject Removal – 1400 block Timberbrook Dr/Rettig
Child Custody Dispute – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Glander
Assist Other Agency-ISP – Mascoutah Police Dept/Veres
Traffic Accident – Rt. 161 & N. 6th/Veres
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Stephanie Evans (31), California
Failure to Reduce Speed – 6th & Rt. 161/Veres – Cameron Nealy (29), East St. Louis
Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4/Rettig – Trevor Peters (43), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Joseph Wottowa (49), Mascoutah
Speeding – Jefferson & Verner/Rettig – Neal Neuman (84), St. Louis
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Ruben Talen (27), Scott AFB
Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Rt. 4/Rettig – Sydney Smith (21), Sparta
Saturday, July 10
Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson/Glander
Suspicious Activity – W. Green St & N. 4th St/Veres
Public Service Call – 200 block N. 8th St/Veres
Assist Other Agency – ISP – Rt. 177 & Highbanks Rd/Sunnquist
Ambulance Call – 1400 block Eisenhower St/Sunnquist
Assist Other Agency – 700 block E. George St/Veres
Sunday, July 11
Public Service Call – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Watkins
Assist Other Agency – Rt. 4 & Jefferson Rd/Rettig
Ambulance Call – 4500 block Mascoutah Ave/Watkins
Information – 600 block Mortar St/Watkins
Dog Bite – Fallen Timber Ln & Royal Forest Dr/Watkins
Reckless Driver – Scheve Park/Rettig
Animal Complaint – 600 block E. South St/Rettig
Animal Complaint – 200 block W. George/Watkins
Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Main/Sirtak
Burglary-Motor Vehicle – 900 block Park Dr/Glander
Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church/Sirtak
Monday, July 12
Ambulance Call – N. 6th St/Donovan
Accumulation of Garbage – 600 block E. South St & Mine Rd/Watkins
Disorderly Conduct – 600 block E. South St/Watkins
Fraud – 500 block N. 5th St/Heinen
Crisis Intervention – 9700 block Quapaw Ct/Donovan
Lock Out Vehicle – I-64 Rest Area/Lasica
Accumulation of Garbage/Debris – 1st Block E. Green/Heinen – Keri Miller (45), Mascoutah
Disorderly Conduct – 600 Block E. South/Watkins – Laurie Turner (53), Mascoutah
Tuesday, July 13
Sex Offender Registration – Mascoutah Police Dept/Lambert
Ambulance Call – W. Green St/Sunnquist
Assist to Schools – Mascoutah Elementary School/Sunnquist
Animal Complaint – 1100 block Widgeon Dr/Donovan
Fire Call – I-64 ramp/Veres
Lock Out Vehicle – 200 block N. Market/Lasica
Lock Out Vehicle – 900 block Park Dr/Veres
Reckless Driver – Onyx Dr & N. Jefferson/Weinel
Disorderly Conduct – 900 block Park Dr/Weinel
Public Service Call – 200 block E. Main St/Weinel
Uninsured Vehicle – County at Sportsmans/Heinen – Marticz Broaden (32), Belleville
Wednesday, July 14
Harassing Call – 300 block E. Main/Rettig
Derelict Vehicle – S. 4th St/Sunnquist
High Weeds – S. 4th St/Sunnquist
Traffic Accident/Hit & Run – 700 block N. 10th St/Sunnquist
Suspicious Activity – 300 block Aaron Ct/Sunnquist
Disturbance – 200 block Douglas Ave/Rettig
Information – 1000 block W. Main St/Sirtak
Juvenile Problem – 1100 block Beechcraft Blvd/Glander
Thursday, July 15
Found Property – Rt. 4/Rettig
Ambulance Call – Mascoutah Ave & W. Main St/Sirtak
Suspicious Vehicle – Falling Leaf Way/Sirtak