Mascoutah School District Approves “Masks Optional” Plan

By Keith Gillett

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah District 19 School Board approved a a plan that would have students attending class in person when school begins in August with masks optional, during its July meeting last week.

In a statement to the Board, Superintendent Dr. Craig Fiegel said, “The plans being presented tonight are an effort to start school in the least restrictive manner possible while still maintaining a safe and healthy environment, allowing us to stay in person without all the interruptions to instruction that we experienced during the last school year. While we are making recommendations that we feel address health and safety, we need everyone to do their part to protect everyone.

“While our plan at this time is to not require masks, we are presenting a plan that is fluid and does address preventative strategies. We also realize there may be specific times and situations that masks may be required. We have experienced great support and understanding from our families and staff, in this very different time. We continue to try to do our best and hope everyone understands we are all experiencing a situation we have never seen before.”

The Board then heard the Administration’s report which recommended that the District have full, in person instruction for students will full days of attendance. The District plan supports a masks optional policy and supports individual families’ decision making when it doesn’t promote continued COVID spread.

According to the report: “Under current conditions, students will not be required to wear masks. We will work closely with our local health department in monitoring the level of community transmission and may elect to require masks be worn by all students or groups of students based on local and regional circumstances (positivity rate, hospitalization rate ICU bed availability, etc.) We will also take into consideration whether transmission of the virus is suspected to be occurring in our schools. Masks may be required when proper distancing is not practical.

“We will strive to provide at least three feet of social distance in classrooms and other areas where students are gathered together for extended period of time. This will not always be possible.”

Students will be required to be worn by all students when riding the bus.

The report also stated that quarantines of unvaccinated students and staff will continue and guidance is expected on quarantine requirements and contact tracing.

“Like last school year, we will consult with our health department regarding student exposures to the virus and will provide learning opportunities for students that are under quarantine,” according to the commitees’ report.

In other business the Board:

• Approved a new, three-year contract with the Mascoutah Education Association, which provides for a three-year salary increase for all staff. The increase for FY22 is 3.79 percent.

• Approved the publication of the preliminary FY22 Budget which estimates a beginning FY22 cash balance of $42.56 million, expected revenues of $62.7 million and expenses of $62.8 million, which includes salary increases of $1 million. The estimated ending cash balance is $42.4 million. According to assistant superintendent Dr. Frank Williams, “As the Administration continues to discuss expenses associated with the 2021-22 school year and with achieving the Board’s goals, I will adjust the budget. However, the expenses calculated in the final FY22 Budget that I will present at the Sept. 14 meeting cannot exceed the preliminary FY22 Budget expenses.”

• Approved the updated 2021-22 school calendar which moved back the last day of school to May 24th, and added a day of in-service on March 7th.

• Approved licensing/subscription and device purchase to provide multifactor authentication for all staff devices with an annual renewal of $17,795.

• Approved the awarding of contracts to purchase food items for the upcoming school year. A total of two companies – Kohls Wholesale and MJ Kellner bid on the contracts. The contracts are for food items that will be used for breakfasts and lunches served in the schools.

• Approved the first reading of the PRESS policy updates to 16 District policies.

• Approved a resolution making public the executive session minutes for the first six-month period of January through June of 2021. The Board may destroy all session recording older than 18 months if there is no pending litigations.

• Approved the following Certified Personnel actions:

-Hired Samantha Ellis as a ELA/SS teacher at MHS; Emily Kessler as a 7th grade math teacher at MMS; Erica Larsen as an elementary math instruction coach; Nicole Perkins as a 4th grade teacher at MES. Approved the resignation of Laura Yarber, DoDea Grant coordinator. Approved for extra duty – Patty Heiman as volunteer track coach at MHS; Allison Richter as volunteer track coach at MHS; and Lauren Stepp as varsity assistant boys soccer coach at MHS. Approved Chris Levrault to an extra duty non-renewal position as assistant boys soccer coach for the current school year.

• Approved the following Classified Personnel actions:

-Hired Kelli McLaurin as building secretary at MHS; Roseann Burkeen as a cook at MHS; Christie Barnes as a bus aide; Jacob Pflasterer II as temporary grounds attendant; Katelyn Storie as secretary at WES; and Ashley Banks as custodian at MMS. Approved the retirement of Jim Rensing as custodian at MHS. Approved the resignations of Sandra Osborne as an instructional aide at MES; Sheri Haley as bus aide; Natasha Olufson as a secretary at WES; Alison Dearborn as an individual care aide at SES; Quincy Allen as an instructional aide at MHS; and Chris Hill as a custodian at WES. Accepted the resignation of Amber Voellinger, assistant varsity softball coach at MHS.