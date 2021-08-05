Aviston’s St. Francis of Assisi Parish Annual Picnic Saturday, Aug. 7

The parishioners of St. Francis of Assisi parish, 2nd & Clinton in Aviston, will have their annual picnic on Saturday, August 7.

At the picnic they feature a delicious fried chicken & roast beef dinner, with homemade dressing, slaw, dessert and drinks. The dinner is served 3:00pm – 7:00pm in air-conditioned comfort using the number system. Chicken only carry-outs are also available from 3:00pm – 7pm.

Parishioners and visitors start the evening off by attending Mass at 4:00pm.

Duane Grapperhaus will entertain the crowd with old time music from 5pm – 7pm.

Quilt Bingo starts at 6:30pm. Every bingo game will be played for a beautiful quilt. Bingo games with only 1 winner will receive a beautiful quilt. Multiple winners will be awarded cash.

The Country Store has handmade crafts including baby quilts, fresh vegetables, and baked goods available for sale.

There will be homemade margaritas available as well as Ski soda and other beverages.

There will be several basket booths. Fresh fruit baskets will be available. You can also try your luck at the basket booth stand to win one of over 250 unique baskets. These baskets are very creative and useful.

There are three raffles at the picnic. The main raffle has over 45 prizes, over $4,000 in cash prizes, Cardinal Baseball Tickets and more. There is also a raffle geared to the younger generation. The Kiddie raffle has a boys’ and a girls’ raffle and the first prize for each is a $50 gift card from Walmart and a 12 pack of soda. There is also a Special Quilt raffle to be raffled the night of the picnic. This year the parishioners made a Botanical Park Quilt that is 105 inches by 105 inches. Tickets will be available the night of the picnic at a cost of $1 each or 6 for $5.

Rides courtesy of Tribout’s will be available for the younger ones.

The Poker Stand is always a fun time. Here you will have the opportunity to win 6 packs of adult beverages or soda. Get your gambling fix by visiting the BIG 6 stand.

You can test your skill at the I DOOD IT stand. Every game has a winner.

The sandwich stand has hamburgers, fries and more. You can also try the Funnel Cakes and Fried Oreos.

Information is also available at the parish website www.stfrancisav.org .