Bank of Clinton County Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

NEW BADEN – Bank of Clinton County held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new bank, located at 1210 East Hanover Street in New Baden. Todd Juehne serves as the Bank of Clinton County Market President.

“We’re honored to put down permanent roots here in Clinton County and offer our services from a depository loan and treasury management standpoint,” said Juehne. “I’ve lived in between New Baden and Trenton for nearly 30 years and have 25 years of banking experience. It’s exciting to bring a community banking option to this area that upholds the values of being a smaller bank, offering bigger service and supporting the Clinton County communities we serve.”

Plocher Construction built the 3,200 square-foot building which is powered partially by solar energy and includes two drive-up lanes with an ATM. The bank currently has six team members, all from the local community. In addition to Juehne, those include Bank Manager Gina Meier, Universal Bankers Ann Richter and Cora Worthington, Community Banker Brad Haar and Small Business Banking Specialist Brandon Rakers. According to Juehne, Bank of Clinton County will be a full-service bank specializing in business and personal loans.

Bank of Clinton County is a division of Bank of Belleville, a locally owned and controlled, independent community bank located in St. Clair County. The 15-year-old bank, which has eclipsed over 4300 million dollars in assets, serves individual and business clients throughout the Metro East through its divisional banks. Bank of Madison County, Bank of Clinton County and Bank of Monroe County.

Bank of Belleville President and Chief Executive Officer, Ron Stephens said its growth strategy is allowing Bank of Belleville to continue its mission as a community and relationship-drive bank while establishing regional strength across the entire Metro East.

“Our bank’s success is built on our relationships with clients, so placing the right people in each of these markets, who really understand the community, is key,” said Stephens. “Making investments in our community such as solar panels and support of local organizations in all of our bank locations shows the long-term investment we are making in these communities so our teams can work within and contribute to the communities where they lives.”

Bank of Clinton County is located at 1210 East Hanover in New Baden and the bank’s commitment to client and community service is at the forefront of everything they do. For more information, go to www.bankofclintoncounty.com or call 618-588-8700.