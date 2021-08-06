Mascoutah Police Report: July 23 through July 29

Friday, July 23

911 Open Line – 800 block Tanzanite Ln/Weinel

Ambulance Call – 600 block Legacy Place – Rettig

Ambulance Call – 600 block E. South St & Mine Rd/Sirtak

Civil Matter – 300 block S. 5th St/Glander

Suspicious Vehicle – 200 block N. Jefferson St/Weck

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Rettig – Elizabeth Painter (16), Belleville

Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Rettig – Roxie Bridger (34), O’Fallon

Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Rettig – Andrew Potthast (39), Glen Carbon

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Mark Elmore (60), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Stephanie Albers (39), Lenzburg

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Thomas Schneider (49), Mascoutah

Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Lawrence Tate (65), Freeburg

Saturday, July 24

Verbal Disturbance – Hunters Trail/Glander

Ambulance Call – 300 block S. 5th St/Weck

Derelict Vehicle – Hunters Trail/Rettig

Identity Theft – 9600 block Weatherby St/Bumpers

Animal Complaint – 800 block N. Jefferson/Rettig

Domestic Disturbance – 900 block W. Church/Bumpers

Sunday, July 25

Illegal Dumping – 700 block N. Jefferson/Sunnquist

Ambulance Call – W. Green St/Sunnquist

Suspicious Vehicle – 1400 block W. Main/Sunnquist

Lock Out Vehicle – I-64 Rest Area

Noise Complaint – W. Phillips St/Sunnquist

Monday, July 26

Derelict Vehicle – 300 block Mine Rd/Lasica

Well Being Check – 500 block N. 4th St/Lasica

Neighborhood Disturbance – 200 block N. Market St/Sunnquist

Civil Matter – 9900 block Cessna Ct/Watkins

Domestic Battery – 9900 block Cessna Ct/Watkins

Lock Out Vehicle – 200 block S. 10th St/Donovan

Accumulation of Garbage/Trash/Debris – 1st Block E. Green/Lasica – Keri Miller (45), Mascoutah

Tuesday, July 27

Traffic Accident – 100 block N. County Rd/Heinen

Assist Other Agency – N. Market St/Weinel

Reckless Driver – Rt. 4 & Airport Blvd/Veres

Illegal Use of Cell Phone/Failure to Wear Seat Belt – 800 Block N. Jefferson/Steinkamp – Carlee Frerking (26), Mascoutah

Uninsured Vehicle – Cornmill & Jefferson/Veres – Keri Miller (46), Mascoutah

Illegal Use of Cell Phone – 800 Block N. Jefferson/Steinkamp – Shawn Long (49), Sparta

Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson/Steinkamp – Generoso Ravago (66), Mascoutah

Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson/Steinkamp – Abigail Hancock (22), Mascoutah

Wednesday, July 28

Reckless Driving – N. County Rd & Fuesser Rd/Donovan

Domestic Disturbance – 300 block W. Main/Heinen

Suspicious Activity – 200 block W. George St/Heinen

Public Service Call – 600 block W. Main/Sunnquist

911 Dial – 800 block W. Harnett St/Veres

Well Being Check – 400 block Amethyst Ln/Sunnquist

Warrant In State – 700 block Fountain view Dr/Veres

Civil Matter – 1000 blcok W. Green St/Glander

Traffic Accident – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Bumpers

Reckless Driving – County and Sanderling/Donovan – Lucas Nephew (17), O’Fallon

Speeding – 700 Block W. Harnett/Donovan – Lucas Nephew (17), O’Fallon

Improper Use of Turn Signal/Illegal Squealing/Screeching of Tires – Harnett and County/Donovan – Lucas Nephew (17), O’Fallon

Speeding – Harnett and Jackson/Donovan – Lucas Nephew (17), O’Fallon

Driving Without Lights When Required/Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer/Speeding/No Valid Driver’s License After 10:00 PM Per Graduated Driver’s License/Uninsured Vehicle – County at Harnett/Donovan/ Lucas Nephew (17), O’Fallon

Warrant Arrest – 700 Block Fountain View/Veres – Deandre Hamilton (35), Swansea

Thursday, July 29

Alarm/Residential – 1000 block Remington St/Watkins

Well Being Check – 900 block W. Madison St/Bumpers

Found Property – 900 block Park/Glander

Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson/Steinkamp – Hailey Dobyns (24), Marissa

Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson/ Steinkamp – Paul Haar (59), New Memphis

Illegal Use of Cell Phone – Jefferson at Fuesser/Steinkamp – Hannah Fichtner (31), Scott Air Force Base

Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson/ Steinkamp – Sophia Little (51), Belleville

Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson/Steinkamp 0 Alexa Trojcak (29), Girard

Illegal Use of Cell Phone – 1000 Block W. Main/Steinkamp – Ryan Busch (34), Mascoutah