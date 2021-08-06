Mascoutah Police Report: July 23 through July 29
Friday, July 23
911 Open Line – 800 block Tanzanite Ln/Weinel
Ambulance Call – 600 block Legacy Place – Rettig
Ambulance Call – 600 block E. South St & Mine Rd/Sirtak
Civil Matter – 300 block S. 5th St/Glander
Suspicious Vehicle – 200 block N. Jefferson St/Weck
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Rettig – Elizabeth Painter (16), Belleville
Speeding/Uninsured Vehicle – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Rettig – Roxie Bridger (34), O’Fallon
Speeding – Jefferson & Grand Prairie/Rettig – Andrew Potthast (39), Glen Carbon
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Mark Elmore (60), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Stephanie Albers (39), Lenzburg
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Thomas Schneider (49), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4/Rettig – Lawrence Tate (65), Freeburg
Saturday, July 24
Verbal Disturbance – Hunters Trail/Glander
Ambulance Call – 300 block S. 5th St/Weck
Derelict Vehicle – Hunters Trail/Rettig
Identity Theft – 9600 block Weatherby St/Bumpers
Animal Complaint – 800 block N. Jefferson/Rettig
Domestic Disturbance – 900 block W. Church/Bumpers
Sunday, July 25
Illegal Dumping – 700 block N. Jefferson/Sunnquist
Ambulance Call – W. Green St/Sunnquist
Suspicious Vehicle – 1400 block W. Main/Sunnquist
Lock Out Vehicle – I-64 Rest Area
Noise Complaint – W. Phillips St/Sunnquist
Monday, July 26
Derelict Vehicle – 300 block Mine Rd/Lasica
Well Being Check – 500 block N. 4th St/Lasica
Neighborhood Disturbance – 200 block N. Market St/Sunnquist
Civil Matter – 9900 block Cessna Ct/Watkins
Domestic Battery – 9900 block Cessna Ct/Watkins
Lock Out Vehicle – 200 block S. 10th St/Donovan
Accumulation of Garbage/Trash/Debris – 1st Block E. Green/Lasica – Keri Miller (45), Mascoutah
Tuesday, July 27
Traffic Accident – 100 block N. County Rd/Heinen
Assist Other Agency – N. Market St/Weinel
Reckless Driver – Rt. 4 & Airport Blvd/Veres
Illegal Use of Cell Phone/Failure to Wear Seat Belt – 800 Block N. Jefferson/Steinkamp – Carlee Frerking (26), Mascoutah
Uninsured Vehicle – Cornmill & Jefferson/Veres – Keri Miller (46), Mascoutah
Illegal Use of Cell Phone – 800 Block N. Jefferson/Steinkamp – Shawn Long (49), Sparta
Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson/Steinkamp – Generoso Ravago (66), Mascoutah
Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson/Steinkamp – Abigail Hancock (22), Mascoutah
Wednesday, July 28
Reckless Driving – N. County Rd & Fuesser Rd/Donovan
Domestic Disturbance – 300 block W. Main/Heinen
Suspicious Activity – 200 block W. George St/Heinen
Public Service Call – 600 block W. Main/Sunnquist
911 Dial – 800 block W. Harnett St/Veres
Well Being Check – 400 block Amethyst Ln/Sunnquist
Warrant In State – 700 block Fountain view Dr/Veres
Civil Matter – 1000 blcok W. Green St/Glander
Traffic Accident – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Bumpers
Reckless Driving – County and Sanderling/Donovan – Lucas Nephew (17), O’Fallon
Speeding – 700 Block W. Harnett/Donovan – Lucas Nephew (17), O’Fallon
Improper Use of Turn Signal/Illegal Squealing/Screeching of Tires – Harnett and County/Donovan – Lucas Nephew (17), O’Fallon
Speeding – Harnett and Jackson/Donovan – Lucas Nephew (17), O’Fallon
Driving Without Lights When Required/Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer/Speeding/No Valid Driver’s License After 10:00 PM Per Graduated Driver’s License/Uninsured Vehicle – County at Harnett/Donovan/ Lucas Nephew (17), O’Fallon
Warrant Arrest – 700 Block Fountain View/Veres – Deandre Hamilton (35), Swansea
Thursday, July 29
Alarm/Residential – 1000 block Remington St/Watkins
Well Being Check – 900 block W. Madison St/Bumpers
Found Property – 900 block Park/Glander
Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson/Steinkamp – Hailey Dobyns (24), Marissa
Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson/ Steinkamp – Paul Haar (59), New Memphis
Illegal Use of Cell Phone – Jefferson at Fuesser/Steinkamp – Hannah Fichtner (31), Scott Air Force Base
Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson/ Steinkamp – Sophia Little (51), Belleville
Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson/Steinkamp 0 Alexa Trojcak (29), Girard
Illegal Use of Cell Phone – 1000 Block W. Main/Steinkamp – Ryan Busch (34), Mascoutah