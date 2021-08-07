Illinois National Guard Airman From Fairview Heights Killed In Off-Duty Accident

SPRINGFIELD – Senior Airman Taylor Labrier, 31, of Fairview Heights, a communications expert with the 183rd Wing based in Springfield, died after an Aug. 5 automobile accident on Interstate-110 in D’Iberville, Mississippi.

The accident that took Labrier’s life also killed another civilian driver. It remains under investigation by civilian law enforcement.

Labrier was on a temporary duty assignment to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base attending an Air Force school at the time of his death. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Senior Airman Taylor Labrier,” said Col. Bill Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Labrier transferred from the Illinois Army National Guard to the Illinois Air National Guard last year. He first enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in 2014 and served as a Radio and Communications Security Repairer, primarily with the Springfield, Illinois-based 3637th Maintenance Company. From October 2017 to July 2018 he deployed to the Middle East with the 3637th Maintenance Company.

“The Illinois National Guard mourns the loss of this dedicated and professional service member,” said Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. “He served honorably in the Army National Guard and continued his service in the Air National Guard. He was a valued member of the 183rd Wing’s Communications Squadron. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

Labrier received numerous awards and decorations during his service including three Army Achievement Medals. He was single. He is survived by his mother, Stephanie.