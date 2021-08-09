Kenneth R. Staley, 85, of Mascoutah, IL, born Mar. 23, 1936 in Carmi, IL died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 in Mascoutah, IL after a brave battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Ken was retired from civil service at SAFB as an airplane instrument supervisor. He and his son, Dale, operated Staley’s Auto Repair in Mascoutah, IL. He was a U.S. Airforce veteran. Ken was a talented man, he was a barefoot water skier, airplane pilot, drag raced, worked on cars, and was a truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his father, Chelsea Staley and mother, Vivian, nee Wohlhueter, Deffendall.

Ken is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marilyn, nee Sturgal, whom he married on Sept. 20, 1958 in Enfield, IL; two children, Dale (Peggy) Staley of Freeburg, IL, Deanna “Didi” (Mark) Haley of Shipman, IL; four grandsons, Ryan Staley of Mascoutah, IL, Kevin (Beth) Staley of Daphne, AL, Brandon (Lexi) Haley and Brian (Kourtney) Haley of Carlinville, IL; two step grandchildren, Mikaela Kehrer, Dustin (Samantha Keleman) Kehrer; six great grandchildren; a sister, Janice Frashier of Carmi, IL; two brothers, Tony (Krista) Deffendall and Farley (Teri) of Princeton, IN; numerous nieces and nephews; very special friend and like a son, Bruce “Woody” Woodrum; his best friend his cat, Pretty Girl.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer Center, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh, IL 62269. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: A private graveside service will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Mascoutah City Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL