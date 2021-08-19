Michael Bobby Sonoucie

Michael R. “Bobby” Sonsoucie, 78, of Mascoutah, IL born Sept. 17, 1942 in Old Mines, MO died Aug. 16, 2021 at his home.

Bobby was a retired truck driver from McMillin R. Truck Service in O’Fallon, IL. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 50.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. and Mable Mary, nee Missey, Sonsoucie, son, Brian Sonsoucie, grandson, Blake Rodgers, great granddaughter, Rylynn Wilson, two brothers, Ronnie and Richard Sonsoucie, three sisters, Mary Ellan McKinley, Sheila Kingly, Sharon Thompson.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Sharon, nee Harris, Sonsoucie whom he married in Missouri on November 20, 1960; four children, Keith (Deb) Sonsoucie, Rhonda (William) Vos, Kimberly (Steve) Burtis, Jina (Mark) Ballard; 14 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren; three brothers, Randy (Vicki), David (Sharon), Jimmy (Tina) Sonsoucie; three sisters, Diane (Scott) King, Becky (Rick) Bates, Peggy Frisby (Rick); also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 10 AM to 12 PM Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 12 PM Friday, August 20, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Charlie McGee officiating. Burial will follow at Summerfield Cemetery.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL