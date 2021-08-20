Legislation Signed Allowing For The Early Release Of Medically Incapacitated Or Terminally Ill Prisoners

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation August 20 that creates a path for the compassionate release of medically incapacitated individuals by the Prison Review Board (PRB). House Bill 3665, also known as the Joe Coleman Medical Release Act, reflects the administration’s commitment to bringing about true, meaningful reform in the justice system.

“By signing the Joe Coleman Medical Release Act into law, it’s my intention to honor Joe Coleman’s legacy as a father, as a veteran, as a man who spent his days raising funds for charity from behind bars,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to the many advocates and General Assembly sponsors Senator John Connor and Representative Will Guzzardi, more families will get to say goodbye to their loved ones the way we all hope to get to when the time comes: together. This is another step toward the world, the Illinois, our families deserve. And I’m proud to turn it into law today.”

To provide dignity for all Illinois residents in their final days, HB 3665 allows for the discretionary early release of those who are medically incapacitated or terminally ill and serving time in an Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) facility.

Currently, the Prisoner Review Board (PRB) determines conditions of parole and notifies victims and families when an inmate will be released from custody. The board also makes recommendations for clemency petitions to the Governor. This legislation gives the PRB the authority to grant or deny a prisoner early release based on their medical incapacity or terminal illness. In cases of medical incapacity, individuals may not be terminally ill, but in a state that renders them no longer a threat to the community. This can include circumstances where an individual may be non-ambulatory due to a spinal injury.

While this legislation is applicable to all who are currently incarcerated in Illinois, crime victims have the right to submit a victim statement to the PRB for consideration at a medical release hearing.

The legislation was named after Joe Coleman, a father, decorated veteran, and active member in his community who had terminal cancer. While he was awaiting a decision on clemency, he passed away alone in prison, though he did not pose a risk to the public. HB 3665 not only provides better, more compassionate care to Illinois’ seriously ill population, but helps improve the overall prison healthcare system.

“Joe Coleman, a decorated Vietnam veteran, died of cancer awaiting clemency on a 1981 case where no one was hurt, without the opportunity to say goodbye to his family from his deathbed,” said State Senator John Connor (D-Crest Hill). “The Joe Coleman Medical Release Act will make sure that doesn’t happen to an inmate in Illinois anymore.”

“We cannot forget that people who might be incarcerated are still human beings and they are still people deserving basic human dignity and respect,” said State Senator Jacqueline Collins (D-Chicago).

HB 3665 is effective January 1, 2022.