Mascoutah Police Report: August 6 thru August 12
Friday, August 6
911 Dial – W. Green St/Sirtak
Open Door/Window – W. Green St/Rettig
Standby/Keep the Peace – 600 block Daniel Dr/Bumpers
Information – 100 block Falling Leaf Way/Glander
Lock Out Vehicle – 800 block N. 6th St/Bumpers
Battery Causing Bodily Harm – 900 block Park Dr./Donovan/Jordyn McDaniel (21), Mascoutah
Saturday, August 7
Found Property – 900 block Park Dr/Sirtak
911 Open Line – W. Harnett & Jackson St/Rettig
Lock Out Vehicle – 500 block N. 4th St/Sirtak
Assist Other Agency – 500 block Plum St/Glander
Traffic Accident – 600 block W. State St/Sunnquist
Suicidal Subject – 900 block Park Dr/Sunnquist
Sunday, August 8
Ambulance Call – 300 block N. Lebanon St/Glander
Traffic Accident – 900 block Park Dr/Rettig
Traffic Accident – W. Harnett St & N. 6th St/Sirtak
Lock Out Vehicle – 900 block Park Dr/Sunnquist
Criminal Damage to Property – 600 block E. Main St & Mine Rd/Glander
Fire Call – 100 block Van Burn St/Weck
Information – 400 block Bel Air Dr/Bumpers
Ambulance Call – 1400 block Eisenhower St/Weck
Failure to Yield/Stop Intersection – W. Harnett at N. 6th St./Sirtak – Sierra Lewis (18), Mascoutah
Monday, August 9
Neighborhood Disturbance – 100 block W. State St/Lasica
Lock Out Vehicle – 300 block E. Main/Lasica
Domestic Disturbance – 600 block E. South St & Mine Rd/Watkins
Information – W. Main St/Heinen
Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Watkins
Soliciting without a license – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Donovan
911 Hangup – 800 block N. Jefferson St/Watkins
Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Watkins – Sherry Chappell (50), Salem
Accumulation of Garbage/Trash/Debris – First Block of E. Green St./Weinel – Keri Miller (46), Mascoutah
Tuesday, August 10
911 Hangup – 400 block W. State St/Watkins
Well Being Check – 400 block S. Railway Ave/Lasica
Reckless Driver – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161 – Veres
911 Hangup – Corrington Pl/Veres
Noise Complaint – 1300 block W. Main St/Heinen
Methamphetamine Possession – N. 6th St/Veres
Fire Call – W. Green St/Donovan
911 Dial – 300 block Salem Ave/Donovan
Disobeying Traffic Control Device – N. 6th St. at State Rt. 161/Watkins – Kyle Eisenhour (36), St. Louis, MO
Wednesday, August 11
Driving While Driver’s License is suspended – N. 6th St/Donovan
Sex Offender Registration – W. Main/Lambert
Animal at Large – 200 block W. Phillips St/Sirtak
Ambulance Call – 600 block E. South St & Mine Rd/Rettig
Information/Identity Theft – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Bumpers
Traffic Accident – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Veres
Assist Other Agency – 100 block S. Pearl St/Veres
Well Being Check – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Veres
Driving While License Revoked/Unlawful Display of License Plate/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – W. Main St. at 6th St./Donovan – Dennis Fults (44), Fayetteville
Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Vernier Rd./ Rettig – Michael Jubin (67), Coventry, RI
Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Vernier Rd./ Rettig – Benjamin Thessing (41), Mascoutah
Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Rettig – Helen Archie (45), Calera, AL
Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Rettig – Jan Cornthwaite (49), Belleville
Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Rettig – Christy Spangenberg (46), New Baden
Speeding – Rt. 4 at MM 27/Rettig – Frank Williams (41), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4 at MM 26.5/Rettig – Miguel Tojin (32), Mascoutah
Speeding – Rt. 4 at MM 26.5/Rettig – Jace Garza (20), Plumas Lake, CA
Thursday, August 12
Alarm/Residential – 9600 block Quapaw Ct/Rettig
Fire Call – 300 block Douglas Ave/Sirtak
911 Hangup – 600 block Knipp Ave/Sirtak
Lock Out Vehicle – 300 block N. 6th St/Rettig
Suspicious Activity – 500 block N. August St/Rettig
911 Hangup – 900 block W. Green/Sirtak
Business Alarm – Mascoutah Plaza Dr/Bumpers
Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Rettig – Xandra Rolves (17), Lebanon
Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Vernier Rd./ Rettig – Dale Korte (29), Trenton