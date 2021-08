Mascoutah Police Report: August 13 thru August 20

Friday, August 13

Ambulance Call – 500 block N. Independence St/Watkins

Traffic Accident – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Watkins

Well Being Check – 300 block Mine Rd/Weinel

Public Service Call – 200 block S. 4th St/Lasica

Well Being Check – 400 block S. Market St/Heinen

Juvenile Problem – 200 block W. Phillips St/Heinen

Ambulance Call – 800 block W. Green St/Donovan

Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Watkins – Kyle Hargraves (35), Murphysboro

Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Watkins – John Farrell (72), Osage Beach, MO

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Watkins – Janmarie Sumner (58), Mascoutah

Following Too Closely – State Rt. 4 at Airport Blvd./Watkins – Jordyn Yarber (19), Freeburg

Speeding/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – State Rt. 4 at Airport Blvd./Watkins – Jeffrey Besse (28), Belleville

Saturday, August 14

Minor Remains in Public Place during Curfew Hours – Rt. 4 & Fuesser Rd/Donovan

Suspicious Person – 200 block Douglas Ave/Heinen

Well Being Check – 300 block N. 6th St/Watkins

Assist Other Agency – 10500 block Bee Hollow Rd/Watkins

Juvenile Complaint – N. 10th St/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 9300 block Jefferson/Veres

Investigation – 1000 block W. Poplar St/Donovan

Illegal Sound of Sound Amplification System/No Valid Driver’s License/Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in Motor Vehicle Not Sealed in Container/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – E. Main St. and Jefferson St./Donovan – Bryant Turner (18), Mascoutah

Sunday, August 15

Ambulance Call – W. Church St/Heinen

Information – 600 block W. Church St/Watkins

Assist Other Agency – Worthington Dr & E. B Street/Veres

Fire Call – N. 6th St/Watkins

Public Service Call – N. August St & E. Church St/Veres

Speeding – N. County Rd. at State Rt. 161/Watkins – Dawn Rouggly (43), Mascoutah

Monday, August 16

DUI – Rt. 4 & Fuesser Rd/Donovan

Assist Other Agency – 10700 block Rt. 161/Heinen

Parking Violation – address not listed/Weck

Assist Other Agency – 700 block E. George & Mine Rd/Veres

Identity Theft – W. Main/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – N. 10th St/Veres

Business Alarm – 400 block E. Main & Mine Rd/Bumpers

High Weeds – 100 block W. Poplar/Veres

Suspicious Activity – 600 block Industrial St/Rettig

Assist Other Agency – 11100 block Rt. 177/Veres

911 Hangup – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Sirtak

Accumulation of Garbage/Trash/Debris – First Block E. Green/Glander – Keri Ann Miller (45), Mascoutah

Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson/Steinkamp – William Ullery (27), Glen Carbon

Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson/Steinkamp – Shirley Kehrer (84), Mascoutah

Driving in Wrong Lane/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – 700 Block N. Jefferson/Steinkamp – Keith Walker (63), Mascoutah

Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson/Steinkamp – James Kerce (61), Mascoutah

Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson/Steinkamp – Aaron Camarato (34), Herrin

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – N. 10th St. at Park Dr./Veres – Jordan Laurinaitis (16), Mascoutah

Parking in No Parking Zone – 600 Block Joseph Dr./Weck – Marilyn Guy (57), Mascoutah

Driving Under the Influence/Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Mascoutah Plaza/Donovan – Nicholas Orbeck (22), Belleville

Tuesday, August 17

Suspicious Vehicle – Legacy Place/Rettig

Traffic Accident – 200 block S. 10th St/Glander

Public Service Call – 900 block W. Church St/Glander

Civil Matter – 600 block E. South St & Mine Rd/Weck

Civil Matter – 1500 block Lincoln Blvd/Glander

Found Property – Verner St & S. Jefferson St/Bumpers

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – Winding Oaks Ln. at W. South St./Glander – Nathaniel Meister (17), Scott AFB

Wednesday, August 18

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – 4400 block Rt. 161/Watkins

Lock Out Vehicle – 600 block Knipp Ave/Heinen

Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Sirtak – Josh Moro (42), Sparta

Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Sirtak – Jimmy O’Neal (70), Carrollton, MO

Thursday, August 19

Possession Adult Use Cannabis in Motor Vehicle Outside Approved Container – 1300 W. Main/Heinen

Well Being Check – Cheryl Dr/Watkins

Parking Complaint – 200 block W. South St/Rettig

Funeral Escort – W. Main/Rettig

Traffic Accident – 1300 block W. Main/Sunnquist

Identity Theft – W. Main/Veres

Reckless Driver – 300 block Salem Ave/Veres

Suspicious Activity – Timberbrook Dr/Heinen

Well Being Check – 1100 block Piper Ln/Donovan

Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in Motor Vehicle Not Sealed in Container

1300 Block W. Main St./Heinen – Taylor Ware (21), Lebanon

Speeding – State Rt. 4 at Airport Blvd./Watkins – Jeanine Johnston (45), Mascoutah

Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Watkins – Stephen Weiersmueller (43), Troy

Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Watkins – Gregory Foust (20), Mascoutah

Speeding/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Watkins – Tamyra Kern (31), Mascoutah

Friday, August 20

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Donovan – Dawn Rackley (45), Coulterville