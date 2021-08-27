Rep. Meier and Highland Police Dept. to Host Rx Drug Drop Off September 9

Highland, IL…State Representative Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) and the Highland Police Department will be hosting a drive-through Prescription Drug Drop-Off event in Highland on Thursday, September 9 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm. The event collects unwanted or expired prescription drugs and safely disposes of them for FREE.

The free Rx drop-off will take place at the new Highland Police Department, located at 12990 Troxler Ave. in Highland from 10:00 am-12:00 pm on Thursday, September 9.

“I look forward to hosting the free prescription drug drop-off event with the Highland Police Department,” said Rep. Meier. “By partnering with local law enforcement, we are able to safely collect and dispose of medications which have expired or are no longer needed.”

This free service will provide an opportunity for people to safely dispose of their expired and unwanted medications as it is unsafe to flush or throw way many medications.

Accepted Medications include prescription medications, prescription ointments & patches, pet medications, and vitamins. Prohibited Items not accepted: Needles, Illegal Drugs.

The prescription drug drop-off is an outdoor drive-through event that allows attendees to remain in their vehicle. Drivers should follow the marked lanes when entering and exiting the parking lot. In-home drug disposal kits will be available for free donated by the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) of Illinois.

RALI of Illinois is a statewide organization focused on combating opioid addiction through education, prevention and recovery. RALI is donating in-home drug disposal kits to help with proper drug disposal.

Learn more at CharlieMeier.net or contact Rep. Meier’s district office at 618-651-0405.