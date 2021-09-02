Better Newspapers Reaches Agreement To Buy Journal Printing in Highland

MASCOUTAH – Better Newspapers Inc. has announced agreement to purchase Journal Printing in Highland, a move that will allow the publishing company to better serve readers’ printing needs.

Greg Hoskins, president and publisher of the Mascoutah-based newspaper chain, said the printing company is being purchased from three family owners, all of whom are retiring and the only employees. Those owners are Kerry Federer, his sister Pam Schmitt, and their brother Keith Federer. All are residents of Highland.

The purchase closed Sept. 1.

Journal Printing operations will be relocated from the address in the 1000 block of Laurel Street to the building that houses the Shoppers’ Review, the Better Newspapers’ publication at 1200 12th St., Highland.

The Federer family has long connections to the business.

“I’ve been here full time 48 years,” Kerry Federer said. “My sister 47 and my brother 50.”

“My brother Keith came here after graduation in 1971, and I came here when I graduated in ’73. My sister graduated in ’72 but didn’t come here until 1974 when we got our first typesetting machine.”

The business has been around for decades. The Federers’ parents, Richard and Shirley Federer, now deceased, purchased the firm in 1964. Richard Federer had worked there as a linotype typesetter years before but had left to work at the stockyard in East St. Louis. The former print company owner decided to retired and asked Richard if he wanted to buy the business.

“He borrowed money from Grandma, he borrowed it from all the kids’ savings accounts, bought the business and the rest is history,” Kerry Federer said.

The company specializes in flat-stock printing, “anything that’s basically got ink on it,” Hoskins said, noting such products as forms, menus, banners and signs. Rubber stamps are also available.

“We’re really excited to be able to continue their family tradition,” Hoskins said. “This is a complement to our business. Now we will be able to print everything from web work to newspapers to business cards.”

He added: “We will now make these printing services available at all of our publications in Southern Illinois. We invite our business clientele to talk to our representatives.”

Hoskins said the printing aspect is a natural extension to the publishing his newspaper company has done for decades, much of it in smaller or rural communities where print shop services are harder to come by.

One machine being acquired has the capability of printing off a roll 36-feet wide, hundreds of feet in length, Federer said. There is also a color printer that will allow printing of work at up to 13 by 19. Those machines will allow printing for most customer uses.

The name Journal Printing derives from its origins as part of the press operations of the old Highland Journal newspaper, which closed in 1962 and entered printing full-time.