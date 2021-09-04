FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Major Crime Down in All Categories

By Randy Pierce

[email protected]

Crime in five of six major categories as provided in statistical reports from the Fairview Heights Police Department have decreased, some markedly, during the past year, according to a report presented earlier this month by Chief Chris Locke to a committee of the city council.

The presentation of crime totals provided every month by Locke to the Fairview Heights City Council Operations Committee Law Enforcement Committee shows mostly pronounced drops for the time period from August of 2020 into August of this year.

The number of year-to-date thefts reported went down from 391 for the first seven months of 2020 to 230 so far in 2021 while robberies dropped from three to one and there were notable decreases in car burglaries, from 81 to 32, and residential burglaries, from 23 to 12, for the same comparable periods of duration.

This monthly snapshot of police activity, not considered as official but instead to provide a general sense of crime in the city, indicated that there was a minor difference in the totals of local police dispatch transactions, 15,031 for the first seven months of last year while there were 14,462 thus far in 2021.

Also noted in Locke’s report were numbers for stolen vehicles, down from 19 to 18, and aggravated assault and battery incidents, excluding those in domestic settings, which rose to 37 from 33 for a comparable number of months in 2020 and 2021.

Further shown in that report was an accounting of self-initiated officer arrests, meaning those police patrolman or others taking such action did so on the basis of their own alertness and observations, as opposed to responding to a call.

Included in these were arrests in the following amounts so far this year: driving under the influence – 43, cannabis – 10, fugitives (wanted by other law enforcement agencies for criminal offenses)- 71, weapons violations – 7, drug paraphernalia – 3 and controlled substances – 20.