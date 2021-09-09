Mascoutah Gambling & Video Gaming Resolution Approved

By Pamela Rensing

MASCOUTAH – The City of Mascoutah held their council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The meeting was moved from Monday, Sept. 6, due to the Labor Day holiday. In-person participation was allowed, and virtual broadcasting was provided.

The councilmen approved the second reading of the Gambling and Video Gaming resolution. This item was discussed multiple times during past meetings as councilmen worked to revise the wording of the resolution.

The final version says that no more than 50 percent of the gross revenue to any licensee, having supplemental video gaming license, shall be derived from gaming revenues. Any time during the video gaming period or prior to the license renewal, the mayor (or designee) could ask the licensee to produce accounting records to ascertain they are observing the rules of the City.

Other items on the agenda included:

• Council members approved the purchase of a 2021 Ford F150 Regular Cab 4×4 with 8 foot bed in the amount of $30,970.00 plus 4-corner LED warning lights in the amount of $690.00 from Morrow Brothers Ford in Greenfield, IL.

The truck will be used by the City’s Building Maintenance/Parks Department. It will replace the 2003 Chevrolet Astro Van used by the department for the past 9 years and had 131,297 miles on it.

• Councilmen adopted a Resolution of Support for the Illinois Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program for the construction of a new sidewalk along N. 6th Street. They also approved an authorization to apply for a SRTS grant and to enter into an agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

The SRTS assists with projects that will improve safety and reduce traffic, fuel consumption, and air pollution within two miles of both public and private primary and middle schools.

The new sidewalk would begin on the east side of N. 6th Street at the Multi-Use Berm Trail located on the north side of Mascoutah Middle School and extend north to Fuesser Road. This would provide a safe pedestrian route from the Windshire, North Towne, and Townsend Square subdivisions to both elementary and middle schools.

The City would be required to pay for the construction and inspection costs not to exceed $250,000.00 which would be reimbursed by IDOT. The City would also be required to fund a 20 percent local match and a preliminary engineering study that would not be reimbursed by IDOT. The services of a consulting engineering firm at a cost not to exceed $4,500.00 is required to complete the application.

If awarded the grant, preliminary engineering would begin in 2022 with construction completed in 2024.

The next City Council meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.