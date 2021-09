Mascoutah Police Report: Sept. 3 thru Sept. 9

Friday, Sept. 3

Mentally Ill Subject – 700 block E. George St & Mine Rd/Weinel

Resisting a Peace Officer – 500 block E. State/Weinel

Assist Other Agency – no address listed/Glander

Well Being Check – 600 block Fallen Timber Ln/Bumpers

Open Burning Leaves – 300 block Salem Ave/Rettig

Child Custody Dispute – W. Main St/Rettig

Information – 300 block W. South St/Rettig

Suspicious Activity – 1300 block W. Main St/Sirtak

Information – 400 block E. Main St & Mine Rd/Rettig

Resisting a Peace Officer – 500 Block E. State St./Weinel – David Hatcher (29), Mascoutah

Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson St./ Bumpers – Danyelle Hoff-Nygard (38), Collinsville

Speeding/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – 700 Block N. Jefferson St./ Bumpers – Terry Gust (67), Edwardsville

Failure to Secure Child Under 8 in Child Restraint – N. Railway at West Main/ Bumpers – Corey Staggs (40), Highland

Saturday, Sept. 4

Suspicious Vehicle – W. Phillips St/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – I-64 rest area/Rettig

Animal at Large – 1100 block Lear Ln/Bumpers

Assist Other Agency – 10200 block Rt. 177/Weck

Lock Out Vehicle – 200 block Aaron Ct/Glander

Information – 300 block E. Main & Mine Rd/Bumpers

Suspicious Vehicle – 9200 block Beller Dr/Rettig

Speeding/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – State Rt. 4 at MM 26.5/ Donovan – Zachary Rhein (18), O’Fallon

Sunday, Sept. 5

Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church St/Sirtak

Criminal Damage to Property – Fuesser Rd/Rettig

Well Being Check – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Bumpers

Criminal Damage to Property – 800 block W. Main St/Glander

Animal at Large – 1200 block W. Main/Bumpers

Well Being Check – W. Green St/Glander

Harassing Calls – 1000 block W. Poplar St/Sirtak

Abandoned Vehicle – Chickasaw Ct/Sirtak

Motorist Assist – I-64/Rettig

Disorderly Conduct – 700 block E. George St & Mine Rd/Sirtak

Suspicious Person – 700 block E. Independence St/Sirtak

Failure to Notify Damage to Property/Driving on Sidewalk/Illegal Transportation of Alcohol/Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident/Improper Use of Cell Phone While Driving/Improper Parking – Gulfstream Way at Cirrus Dr./Rettig – Sebastian Sinclair (19), Mascoutah

Monday, Sept. 6

Assist Other Agency – 200 block 3rd St/Heinen

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Heinen

Social Media Issue – 700 block Moorland Cir/Lasica

Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson/Watkins

Speeding – Sixth St. at Fuesser Rd./Heinen – Mia Waltemate (18), Mascoutah

Failure to Yield- Turning Left/Graduated Driver: Unlawful Number of Passengers – State Rt. 161 at State Rt. 4/ Heinen – Makenzie Bradshaw (17), Mascoutah

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Ambulance Call – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Donovan

Suspicious Vehicle – 500 block N. August/Watkins

Suspicious Activity – 600 block E. South & Mine Rd/Heinen

Traffic Accident – Gulfstream Way/Rettig

Unattended Child/Non-Criminal – Mascoutah Plaza Dr/Heinen

Accumulation of Garbage/Trash/Debris – First Block of E. Green St./Watkins – Keri Ann Miller (46), Mascoutah

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Warrant In State – E. Green St & N. August St/Bumpers

Alarm/Residential – 9700 block Winchester St/Bumpers

Lock Out Vehicle – 1200 block W. Main/Sirtak

Standby/Keep the Peace – 1100 block Piper Ln/Rettig

Animal Complaint – 200 block N. Railway Ave/Sirtak

Thursday, Sept. 9

Suspicious Person – 9200 block Beller Dr/Sirtak

Suspicious Activity – 300 block E. Main St & Mine Rd/Rettig

Missing Person/Adult/Male – 800 block Tanzanite Ln/Weck

Ambulance Call – 400 block W. Church/Glander

Missing Person/Juvenile/Female – 400 block Wilderness Way/Bumpers

Verbal Disturbance – 300 block E. Main & Mine Rd/Rettig

Suspicious Activity – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Sirtak