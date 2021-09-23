Mascoutah Superintendent Presents First Month of School Report

By Keith Gillett

Herald Publications

MASCOUTAH – During the Mascoutah District 19 School Board monthly meeting, members heard a report from Superintendent Dr. Craig Fiegel on the first month of school. Dr. Fiegel told the Board that there is no plan for mandating vaccinations.

“We have offered a couple of vaccine clinics at the high school and we are planning an additional clinic at the October 1 football game at the request of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). We are currently working to get Shield testing set up district-wide to be able to provide testing in house,” he reported.

Dr. Fiegel outlined the challenges so far for the school year: More students in attendance; little time at the end of the day to deal with absent students; full-day attendance and all-student attendance means more students in closer contact for longer times, especially at lunch; contact tracing takes an enormous amount of time on the part of the nurses and staff; dealing with frustrated parents wanting to keep students safe; confusing quarantine requirements.

It was noted at the meeting that Mascoutah High School principal Brandon Woodrome was recognized on September 16 at the Illinois Principals Association Annual Awards night. He has been nominated by his peers for the IPA High School Principal of the Year award from the Southwest District.

Additional items on the agenda included:

• After approving a preliminary budget of just over $60 million for 2022 in July, the school board unanimously approved a final budget of just over $59 million for the year. The approved final budget cannot exceed the preliminary budget. After reviewing expenses and grants, and factoring in the new MEA contract, final budget numbers came in at just over $1 million less than the preliminary budget approved in July.

• The Board also heard a presentation from Tom Crabtree from Stifil, with a detailed refunding option for the 2013 bonds, which were issued to pay for the Wingate Elementary. Crabtree pointed out that by taking advantage of low interest rates, the refinancing process would save $83,000 per year over 12 payments with a present value savings of $934,897.

In other business the Board:

• Approved the purchase of café tables and classroom desks from Egyptian Workspace Partners for just under $200,000 to update 700 desks at SES and MES and for 41 additional lunch tables at MES, SES, WES, and MHS. The Board was told that because of the favorable pricing it was also considering purchasing additional lunch tables at a future time.

• Approved the purchase of a new Toro Field machine from MTI Distributing for $29,145. The machine and accessories are used to help maintain the ball fields at MHS and MMS.

• Approved a Mitel phone and voicemail system upgrade for just under $43,000. The current system is out of date and the upgrade will provide hardware updates and help the District maintain compliance with 911.

• Approved Orton-Gillingham training for $24,830 with Institute for Multi-Sensory Education (IMSE), the District’s method to teach systematic, explicit phonics. The funds will be used to train teachers new to the District.

• Approved an athletic trainer contract with SSM for the 2021-22 school year for an estimated $35,260. The cost of the contract depends on the usage. The estimate for the current school year is $7,850 bases on covering 157 games at $50 per game, and 947 training room hours at $30 per hour for $28,410.

The Board approved the following personnel items:

• Recommended Nikki Thompson as STEM grant project director/RtI teacher at Mascoutah High School; approved the retirement of Holly Brown, a social studies teach at Mascoutah Middle School effective Dec. 17, 2021, after 19 years in the District.

• Recommended the following for extra duty positions: Josh Lee, MHS volunteer track coach at MHS; Katie Elbe as Read, Write and Run sponsor at MMS; Nichole Hebereger as Junior Beta sponsor at MMS; Lexi Gober as 7th grade volleyball coach at MMS; Nancy Frey as 6th grade volleyball coach at MMS; and Heather Land as the Freshman Class sponsor at MHS.

Accepted the resignation of John Schnable as track coach at MMS and Don Eddy as 7th grade basketball coach at MMS.

• Approved Ronda Raesly as a District mail runner; Rebekah Catozzi as ISS Aide at MMS; Patrick Pershing as head custodian at WES; Deneane Wiedwilt as an individual care aide at MES; Traci Hunter as a guidance secretary at MHS; Manirat Clinton as a cook at MHS; Sophia Nieves as a student worker extended day at MES; Walter Bohn as a student worker extended day at WES; Danielle Lara as an instructional aide at MES; Alexis Whitten as an instructional aide at MHS; Jennifer Franckowiak as food service cook at SES; Kelsie Bise as a nurse; Larissa McCulloch asa PreK instructional aide at SES; Gillian Irvin as a student worker extended time program at MES; Sarahd Molnar as a cook at MMS; Kenya Cutchin as an extended time worker at WES; Tia Nichols as an individual care aide at WES; and James Poggi as a cook at MMS.

• Accepted the retirement of Ann Dunevant as an instructional aide at WES effective at the end of the school year after 21 years of service; Terri Harkey as a preK instructional aide at WES after 15 years of service; and Shirley Boerngen as secretary at SES after ten years of service.

Accepted the resignations of Jennifer Woodworth and Samantha Blaylock, instructional aides at MMS; Christopher Malone, instructional care aide at SES; Colleen Link, bus driver; and Alicia Harris, instructional aide at SES.

• Approved Jack Guse as boys varsity tennis coach and Jamie Grawitch as assistant dance coach at MHS.

Following the regular meeting the Board went into closed session to discuss land purchase for a future school site.

The next Board meeting will be Oct. 19, at 7 pm at the Administrative Support Center