Mascoutah Police Report: Sept. 10 thru Sept. 16
Friday, Sept. 10
Animal Complaint – 500 block N. 6th St/Heinen
Abandoned Vehicle – E. Main St & Mine Rd/Heinen
Funeral Escort – Main St/Heinen
Information – W. Main St/Watkins
Theft – 500 block Streamstone Ln/Watkins
Saturday, Sept. 11
Child Custody Dispute – 400 block Opal Ct/Glander
Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Watkins
Theft – 300 block Salem Ave/Watkins
Juvenile Complaint – 1200 block Antique Ln/Weinel
Suspicious Activity – 100 block St. Christopher Ct/Lasica
Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/ Watkins – Billy Watson Jr. (47), Troy
Sunday, Sept. 12
Suspicious Activity – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Lasica
Suspicious Vehicle – 900 block W. Corrington St/Donovan
Ambulance Call – 400 block E. Church/Heinen
Traffic Accident – 800 block N. Jefferson/Veres
Lock Out Vehicle – 1100 block Beechcraft Blvd/Donovan
Lost Property – 700 block N. Jefferson/Veres
Investigation – Scheve Park/Veres
Animal-Sick – Rt. 4 & Airport Blvd/Weinel
Accumulation of Trash/Debris – 700 Block E. George St./Heinen – Alicia Gamble (36), Mascoutah
Monday, Sept. 13
Suspicious Activity – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Rettig
Juvenile Complaint – 1000 block W. Main/Sunnquist
Suicidal Subject – 700 block Glenn Dr/Sirtak
Vehicle Lock-Out – 9900 block Fuesser Rd/Sirtak
Domestic Disturbance – 100 block W. Patterson St/Bumpers
Suspicious Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Sirtak
Well Being Check – 300 block Salem Ave/Sirtak
Ambulance Call – 2300 block Main/Glander
Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson/Weck
Suspicious Noise – S. Railway Ave/Veres
Suspicious Vehicle – 100 block L&N Ave/Veres
Accidental Discharge Firearm – 1000 block Indian Prairie Dr/Glander
Tall Grass/Weeds/Swimming Pool Violations – 700 Block E. George St./ Rettig – Alicia Gamble (36), Mascoutah
Accumulation of Trash/Garbage/Debris – First Block of E. Green St./ Glander – Keri Miller (46), Mascoutah
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Public Service Call – W. Oak St/Rettig
Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & I-64/Sirtak
Well Being Check – 400 block S. Railway Ave/Rettig
Animal Complaint – 1400 block Lincoln Blvd/Sirtak
Reckless Driver – Fuesser Rd & N. County Rd/Bumpers
Motor Vehicle Theft – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Bumpers
Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Glander
Found Property – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Bumpers
Accumulation of Trash/Garbage/Debris – First Block of E. Green St./ Steinkamp – Ellen Thieleman (44), Fairview Heights
Speeding – State Rt. 161 at Machine Shop Rd./Steinkamp – Danica Tanner (41), New Baden
Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson St./Steinkamp – Harry Rahlfs (83), Steeleville
Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson St./Steinkamp – Steven Kiefer (62), Nashville
Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Rettig – Charles Hackethal (50), Granite City
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Animal Complaint – Rt. 4 & I-64/Heinen
Harassment by Telephone – 9900 block Cessna Ct/Watkins
Domestic Disturbance – 900 block W. Corrington St/Heinen
Animal Complaint – W. Poplar St/Watkins
911 Open Line – 300 block E. Main St/Heinen
Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Fuesser Rd/Heinen
911 Open Line – 1100 block Windshire Ct/Lasica
Warrant – In State – Rt. 4 & Fuesser Rd/Weinel
Driving While License Suspended/Revoked/Improper Lane Usage
– 100 Block of E. Main St./Weinel – Jamorris Wright (36), Mascoutah
Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident/Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle/No Valid Driver’s License/Failure to Surrender Registration/No Valid Registration/Failure to Notify Secretary of State of Address Change – N. Jefferson St. at Fuesser Rd./Heinen – Garon Osborn (29), St. Libory
Thursday, Sept. 16
Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Watkins
Disorderly Conduct – 300 block E. Main St/Watkins
Information – Rt. 177/Watkins
Warrant-In State – W. Main St/Heinen
Assist Other Agency – 6600 block Liebig School Rd/Heinen
Standby/Keep the Peace – 1000 block W. Main St/Lasica
Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Watkins – Ryker Thies (18), Willisville
Dangerous and Unsafe Buildings/Accumulation of Garbage and Debris – 700 Block E. George St./Watkins – Theresa Hollerbach (55), Mascoutah
Speeding – State Rt. 4 at MM 27/Weinel – Katey Doyle (22), Quincy
Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at L&N Avenue/Sirtak – Jana Calvin (41), St. Jacob
Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at L&N Avenue/Sirtak – Joseph Neff (75), Smithton
Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Legacy Place/Sirtak – Mary Lampe (60), Campbell Hill
Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Legacy Place/Sirtak – Mary Hand (79), Woodlawn
Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Legacy Place/Sirtak – Judith Beatty (79), Benton