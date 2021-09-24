Mascoutah Police Report: Sept. 10 thru Sept. 16

Friday, Sept. 10

Animal Complaint – 500 block N. 6th St/Heinen

Abandoned Vehicle – E. Main St & Mine Rd/Heinen

Funeral Escort – Main St/Heinen

Information – W. Main St/Watkins

Theft – 500 block Streamstone Ln/Watkins

Saturday, Sept. 11

Child Custody Dispute – 400 block Opal Ct/Glander

Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Watkins

Theft – 300 block Salem Ave/Watkins

Juvenile Complaint – 1200 block Antique Ln/Weinel

Suspicious Activity – 100 block St. Christopher Ct/Lasica

Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/ Watkins – Billy Watson Jr. (47), Troy

Sunday, Sept. 12

Suspicious Activity – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Lasica

Suspicious Vehicle – 900 block W. Corrington St/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 400 block E. Church/Heinen

Traffic Accident – 800 block N. Jefferson/Veres

Lock Out Vehicle – 1100 block Beechcraft Blvd/Donovan

Lost Property – 700 block N. Jefferson/Veres

Investigation – Scheve Park/Veres

Animal-Sick – Rt. 4 & Airport Blvd/Weinel

Accumulation of Trash/Debris – 700 Block E. George St./Heinen – Alicia Gamble (36), Mascoutah

Monday, Sept. 13

Suspicious Activity – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Rettig

Juvenile Complaint – 1000 block W. Main/Sunnquist

Suicidal Subject – 700 block Glenn Dr/Sirtak

Vehicle Lock-Out – 9900 block Fuesser Rd/Sirtak

Domestic Disturbance – 100 block W. Patterson St/Bumpers

Suspicious Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Sirtak

Well Being Check – 300 block Salem Ave/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 2300 block Main/Glander

Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson/Weck

Suspicious Noise – S. Railway Ave/Veres

Suspicious Vehicle – 100 block L&N Ave/Veres

Accidental Discharge Firearm – 1000 block Indian Prairie Dr/Glander

Tall Grass/Weeds/Swimming Pool Violations – 700 Block E. George St./ Rettig – Alicia Gamble (36), Mascoutah

Accumulation of Trash/Garbage/Debris – First Block of E. Green St./ Glander – Keri Miller (46), Mascoutah

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Public Service Call – W. Oak St/Rettig

Motorist Assist – Rt. 4 & I-64/Sirtak

Well Being Check – 400 block S. Railway Ave/Rettig

Animal Complaint – 1400 block Lincoln Blvd/Sirtak

Reckless Driver – Fuesser Rd & N. County Rd/Bumpers

Motor Vehicle Theft – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Bumpers

Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Glander

Found Property – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Bumpers

Accumulation of Trash/Garbage/Debris – First Block of E. Green St./ Steinkamp – Ellen Thieleman (44), Fairview Heights

Speeding – State Rt. 161 at Machine Shop Rd./Steinkamp – Danica Tanner (41), New Baden

Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson St./Steinkamp – Harry Rahlfs (83), Steeleville

Speeding – 800 Block N. Jefferson St./Steinkamp – Steven Kiefer (62), Nashville

Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Rettig – Charles Hackethal (50), Granite City

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Animal Complaint – Rt. 4 & I-64/Heinen

Harassment by Telephone – 9900 block Cessna Ct/Watkins

Domestic Disturbance – 900 block W. Corrington St/Heinen

Animal Complaint – W. Poplar St/Watkins

911 Open Line – 300 block E. Main St/Heinen

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Fuesser Rd/Heinen

911 Open Line – 1100 block Windshire Ct/Lasica

Warrant – In State – Rt. 4 & Fuesser Rd/Weinel

Driving While License Suspended/Revoked/Improper Lane Usage

– 100 Block of E. Main St./Weinel – Jamorris Wright (36), Mascoutah

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident/Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle/No Valid Driver’s License/Failure to Surrender Registration/No Valid Registration/Failure to Notify Secretary of State of Address Change – N. Jefferson St. at Fuesser Rd./Heinen – Garon Osborn (29), St. Libory

Thursday, Sept. 16

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Watkins

Disorderly Conduct – 300 block E. Main St/Watkins

Information – Rt. 177/Watkins

Warrant-In State – W. Main St/Heinen

Assist Other Agency – 6600 block Liebig School Rd/Heinen

Standby/Keep the Peace – 1000 block W. Main St/Lasica

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Watkins – Ryker Thies (18), Willisville

Dangerous and Unsafe Buildings/Accumulation of Garbage and Debris – 700 Block E. George St./Watkins – Theresa Hollerbach (55), Mascoutah

Speeding – State Rt. 4 at MM 27/Weinel – Katey Doyle (22), Quincy

Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at L&N Avenue/Sirtak – Jana Calvin (41), St. Jacob

Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at L&N Avenue/Sirtak – Joseph Neff (75), Smithton

Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Legacy Place/Sirtak – Mary Lampe (60), Campbell Hill

Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Legacy Place/Sirtak – Mary Hand (79), Woodlawn

Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Legacy Place/Sirtak – Judith Beatty (79), Benton