Renee L. Brown, 64, of Mascoutah, IL, born Feb. 1, 1957 in Greeley CO, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

Renee worked for the University of Wyoming where she worked in inventory control. She was a member of Calvary Assembly of God in Belleville, IL. Renee was an avid softball player, she loved her family, she was a generous giver, and she loved her dog Boo Boo.

Renee is survived by her parents, George and Jackalee, nee Liebenau, Brown, Jr. of Mascoutah, IL; brother, George Brown III of Mascoutah, IL; sister, Robben (Jim) Daw of Mascoutah, IL; two nieces, Kimberly (R.J.) Potter of Belleville, IL, Jessica Eads of South Roxana, IL; a nephew, Jimmy Daw of Centralia, IL; and five great nieces.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to the Mascoutah Food Pantry, 17 W. Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: There will be a memorial service at a later date at Calvary Assembly of God, Belleville, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL