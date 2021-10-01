Mascoutah Police Report: Sept. 17 thru Sept. 23

Friday, Sept. 17

Assist Other Agency – 200 block W. St. Louis/Weinel

Lock Out Vehicle – 900 block W. Harnett/Sunnquist

Found Property – W. Main St/Sirtak

CHASSI – 600 block W. Main/Sunnquist

Abandoned Vehicle – W. Green St/Rettig

911 Open Line – 1300 block W. Main/Sirtak

High Weeds – 1100 block N. 6th/Rettig

Juvenile Problem – 1300 block W. Main/Glander

Criminal Damage to Property – 700 block S. Jefferson/Weck

Subject Removal – 9800 block Perrin/Glander

Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin/Glander

Burglary – Motor Vehicle – 700 block S. Jefferson/Weck

Saturday, Sept. 18

Verbal Disturbance – 200 block N. Railway/Glander

Domestic Disturbance – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Rettig

Assist Other Agency-ISP – Rt. 161/Rettig

Information – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Bumpers

Parking Complaint – 900 block Park Dr/Glander

Public Service Call – 400 block S. Railway Ave/Glander

Ambulance Call – 200 block N. County Rd/Glander

Suspicious Activity – E. Green St & N. August St/Weck

Expired Registration – 700 Block N. Jefferson St./Bumpers – Mark Files (29), Mascoutah

Sunday, Sept. 19

Suspicious Vehicle – W. Madison St & Lincoln Blvd/Weck

Noise Complaint – 800 block W. Green/Glander

Well Being Check – 300 block Douglas Ave/Bumpers

Reckless Driver – Rt. 4/Rettig

Animal Complaint – 9900 block Citation Ct/Weck

Lock Out Vehicle – 400 block S. Independence St/Glander

Suspicious Person – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Weck

Monday, Sept. 20

Suspicious Person – 300 W. Poplar St/Lasica

Retail Theft – 1000 block W. Main/Weinel

Assist to Schools – Hunters Trail/Sunnquist

Ambulance Call – 1300 block W. Main/Sunnquist

Derelict Vehicle – 700 block E. George & Mine Rd/Lasica

Theft – 9800 block Perrin/Lasica

Funeral Escort – W. Main/Weinel

Information – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Weinel

Investigation – 900 block N. 10th St/Lasica

Derelict Vehicle – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Weinel

Child Custody Dispute – 200 block E. Poplar/Heinen

Animal Complaint – 600 block N. 6th St/Watkins

Property Damage-Non Criminal – 200 block E. Main/Heinen

Lock Out Vehicle – 1200 block Gulfstream Way/Watkins

Accumulation of Garbage and Debris/Violation of Dangerous/Unsafe Buildings – 700 Block E. George St./Lasica – Theresa Hollerbach (55), Mascoutah

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Driving without Headlights When Required – 900 block W. Corrington St/Heinen

911 Open Line – Legion Dr/Weinel

911 Open Line – 600 block N. 5th St/Lasica

Suicidal Subject – 1900 block Nathan Ave/Veres

Well Being Check – E. State St & S. Bernard St/Weinel

Ambulance Call – 1200 block Larkspur Dr/Weinel

Fire Call – 400 block Opal Ct/Watkins

Failure to Yield to Pedestrian in Crosswalk- School Zone – 200 Block N. County Rd./Sunnquist – Andrea Blackmer (60), Mascoutah

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Fire Call – 9600 block Pheasant Bend/Heinen

Well Being Check – 300 block W. Oak/Rettig

Well Being Check – 400 block Turquoise Ct/Sirtak

Derelict Vehicle – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Veres

Animal Complaint – 200 block W. George St/Veres

High Weeds – 100 block Perrottet Dr/Sirtak

Information – 900 block Beretta St/Glander

Thursday, Sept. 23

Traffic Accident – 800 block N. Jefferson/Rettig

Vehicle Lock-Out – 500 block N. 6th St/Sirtak

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Sirtak

High Weeds – 100 block W. Harnett/Rettig

Crisis Intervention – 300 block Douglas Ave/Rettig

Derelict Vehicle – 100 block Perrottet Dr/Sirtak

Well Being Check – 1300 block W. Main/Bumpers

Ambulance Call – 300 block Salem Ave/Bumpers

Standby/Keep the Peace – 600 block Daniel Dr/Weck

Noise Complaint – 1100 block Lear Ln/Glander

Failure to Yield- Left Turn – State Rt. 161 at State Rt. 4/ Sirtak – Curtis Wright (86), New Baden