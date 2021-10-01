Mascoutah Police Report: Sept. 17 thru Sept. 23
Friday, Sept. 17
Assist Other Agency – 200 block W. St. Louis/Weinel
Lock Out Vehicle – 900 block W. Harnett/Sunnquist
Found Property – W. Main St/Sirtak
CHASSI – 600 block W. Main/Sunnquist
Abandoned Vehicle – W. Green St/Rettig
911 Open Line – 1300 block W. Main/Sirtak
High Weeds – 1100 block N. 6th/Rettig
Juvenile Problem – 1300 block W. Main/Glander
Criminal Damage to Property – 700 block S. Jefferson/Weck
Subject Removal – 9800 block Perrin/Glander
Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin/Glander
Burglary – Motor Vehicle – 700 block S. Jefferson/Weck
Saturday, Sept. 18
Verbal Disturbance – 200 block N. Railway/Glander
Domestic Disturbance – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Rettig
Assist Other Agency-ISP – Rt. 161/Rettig
Information – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Bumpers
Parking Complaint – 900 block Park Dr/Glander
Public Service Call – 400 block S. Railway Ave/Glander
Ambulance Call – 200 block N. County Rd/Glander
Suspicious Activity – E. Green St & N. August St/Weck
Expired Registration – 700 Block N. Jefferson St./Bumpers – Mark Files (29), Mascoutah
Sunday, Sept. 19
Suspicious Vehicle – W. Madison St & Lincoln Blvd/Weck
Noise Complaint – 800 block W. Green/Glander
Well Being Check – 300 block Douglas Ave/Bumpers
Reckless Driver – Rt. 4/Rettig
Animal Complaint – 9900 block Citation Ct/Weck
Lock Out Vehicle – 400 block S. Independence St/Glander
Suspicious Person – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Weck
Monday, Sept. 20
Suspicious Person – 300 W. Poplar St/Lasica
Retail Theft – 1000 block W. Main/Weinel
Assist to Schools – Hunters Trail/Sunnquist
Ambulance Call – 1300 block W. Main/Sunnquist
Derelict Vehicle – 700 block E. George & Mine Rd/Lasica
Theft – 9800 block Perrin/Lasica
Funeral Escort – W. Main/Weinel
Information – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Weinel
Investigation – 900 block N. 10th St/Lasica
Derelict Vehicle – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Weinel
Child Custody Dispute – 200 block E. Poplar/Heinen
Animal Complaint – 600 block N. 6th St/Watkins
Property Damage-Non Criminal – 200 block E. Main/Heinen
Lock Out Vehicle – 1200 block Gulfstream Way/Watkins
Accumulation of Garbage and Debris/Violation of Dangerous/Unsafe Buildings – 700 Block E. George St./Lasica – Theresa Hollerbach (55), Mascoutah
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Driving without Headlights When Required – 900 block W. Corrington St/Heinen
911 Open Line – Legion Dr/Weinel
911 Open Line – 600 block N. 5th St/Lasica
Suicidal Subject – 1900 block Nathan Ave/Veres
Well Being Check – E. State St & S. Bernard St/Weinel
Ambulance Call – 1200 block Larkspur Dr/Weinel
Fire Call – 400 block Opal Ct/Watkins
Failure to Yield to Pedestrian in Crosswalk- School Zone – 200 Block N. County Rd./Sunnquist – Andrea Blackmer (60), Mascoutah
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Fire Call – 9600 block Pheasant Bend/Heinen
Well Being Check – 300 block W. Oak/Rettig
Well Being Check – 400 block Turquoise Ct/Sirtak
Derelict Vehicle – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Veres
Animal Complaint – 200 block W. George St/Veres
High Weeds – 100 block Perrottet Dr/Sirtak
Information – 900 block Beretta St/Glander
Thursday, Sept. 23
Traffic Accident – 800 block N. Jefferson/Rettig
Vehicle Lock-Out – 500 block N. 6th St/Sirtak
Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Sirtak
High Weeds – 100 block W. Harnett/Rettig
Crisis Intervention – 300 block Douglas Ave/Rettig
Derelict Vehicle – 100 block Perrottet Dr/Sirtak
Well Being Check – 1300 block W. Main/Bumpers
Ambulance Call – 300 block Salem Ave/Bumpers
Standby/Keep the Peace – 600 block Daniel Dr/Weck
Noise Complaint – 1100 block Lear Ln/Glander
Failure to Yield- Left Turn – State Rt. 161 at State Rt. 4/ Sirtak – Curtis Wright (86), New Baden