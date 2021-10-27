FY21 Mascoutah School Board Audit Approved

In March 2022, MHS Band to perform at DisneyWorld; MHS Choir to perform at Disney Springs

By Keith Gillett

Herald Publications

Handling a very short agenda, the Mascoutah District 19 School Board received a very good report from its auditors and heard a report from District 19 Superintendent Dr. Craig Fiegel on plans for future District facility usage by outside groups.

Reporting for the District’s audit firm, Scheffel Boyle, Sarah Smith summarized a 99-page audit report of the District’s FY21 finances. Smith told the Board that there were no major discrepancies found in this year’s audit, which earned the District a score of 3.70, financial recognition, among the highest ratings a District can receive. This is an improvement from last year’s audit which found one discrepancy which earned the District a score of 3.35.

The Board unanimously agreed to accept the results of the audit.

As the District moves further along into the school year, Dr. Fiegel shared the District’s plan for facility usage by outside groups. Dr. Fiegel told the Board the such usage must follow current school guidelines and is limited to only Mascoutah students. Starting in January, the District will reevaluate opening up the buildings to outside groups, such as for weekend requests.

As of October 1, the current guidelines are: For outdoor spaces such as the District stadium and other athletic venues: no restrictions on capacity and no mask restrictions per Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and CDC. For classrooms: Prohibited for FY22.

All other indoor space is limited to District 19 students and residents. For cafeteries: Follow capacity limits, mandatory mask use, disinfection of used tables and chairs is required and current setup requires extensive time to set up and tear down. The gyms and field house will be available to Mascoutah bases organizations only which must follow IHSA mask guidelines for sports. For use of the auditorium, no restrictions on capacity, but masks must be worn at all times.

Dr. Fiegel also announced that the MHS choir and band submitted applications to do two performances in Orlando. For the first, both groups will work with Universal Studios to rehearse and record the music and sound effects for a scene from a movie. For the second event, the band has been chosen to march at DisneyWorld and the choir will perform a concert at Disney Springs. The two groups are currently involved in fundraising to pay for this trip. They depart on March 2 and return March 7.

The Board heard a report from Brittney Manning, project director for the District’s 2016 DoDEA grant – Making Sense of Mathematics and Teaching (MSMT) which has closed out after five years. The District received nearly $1.5 million from the Department of Defense for the grant.

In other business the Board:

• Officially recognized bowling as a sport for MMS. For the last five years it has been a club activity.

• Approved $75,900 as the District’s share of the recent Chromebook purchase. In August, the Board approved $25,000 to purchase 510 Chromebooks, contingent on the approval of the District receipt of grant money from the Emergency Connectivity Fund as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Earlier this month the District was notified that $204,000 was approved and the 510 Chromebooks were ordered.

The $75,900 will be used as funding for an additional 1,100 Chromebooks and 50 tablets which will replace devices at MMS. The District is anticipating receipt of grant monies of $458,950 to cover the purchase expense.

Approved the following certified personnel actions:

• Hired Carleigh Baker as a school social worker; Katie Gould as a Kindergarten teacher at SES; and Crystal Black as a remote/credit recovery teacher at MHS. Accepted the retirement of Frank Evans, a science teacher at MHS, at the end of the current school year, after 20 years of service. Accepted the resignations of Cara LaGrow as Kindergarten teacher at SES; Kim Distler as Kindergarten teacher at MES; and Lisa Fuller as special education teacher at SES.

Approved the following classified personnel actions:

• Hired Noel Koller as an individual care aide at MHS; Mackenzie White and Erica Cox-Simpson as an individual care aides at SES; Julie Rogowski as a cook at SES; Rachael Hoffmann as an individual care aide at MMS; Adriana Proctor as a secretary at SES; Elizabeth Petcher as a fulltime PreK individual care aide at WES/SES; Alison Dearborn as an individual cae aide at SES; Jennifer McNeil in accounts payable/receivable; and Brandi Wimberly as a supervisory aide at SES. Accepted the retirement of Josefina Chatfield as a food service cook at MES. Accepted the resignations of Timothy Mauser as a bus driver; Chelsea Koesterer as executive assistant accounts payable at ASC; Jennifer Stanley as a cook at SES; and Tia Nichols as instructional aide at MHS. Recommended for extra duty Jamar Hemphill as eighth grade basketball coach at MHS; Tony Lara as a seventh grade basketball coach at MMS; and Tim Casey as a seventh grade basketball coach at MMS.