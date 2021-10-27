One Vehicle Accident on County Line Road

CAR ACCIDENT – One person had to be extricated from an accident Wednesday morning, Oct. 27. According to reports, a driver of a pick-up was traveling on County Line Road, two miles east of Mascoutah Equipment and one-quarter mile south, when the truck left the road and overturned in a ditch. Speed may have been a factor, but not confirmed at this time. The accident happened at approximately 7 a.m. Mascoutah Fire, Police and EMS Departments along with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. The name of the driver has not been released. HERALD