Fairview Officer Ryan Weisenborn Rescues Kitten

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

Fairview Heights Police Department Officer Ryan Weisenborn performed his duties in a heroic manner on Wednesday, October 27, when answering a type of emergency call that is very uncommon and rare but most worthy of a prompt, diligent response nonetheless.

Local resident Katie Moore had been shopping at the Schnucks store on Lincoln Highway and was headed to her car to load her purchases when an employee who was pushing carts he had collected met her with some surprising and disturbing information.

He had been waiting by Moore’s vehicle until she came outside so he could tell her that he heard the sound of a cat from inside of it. After she opened the hood, a small kitten was barely visible, apparently stuck under the compartment holding the battery.

Moore called the police in hopes that the tiny feline could be rescued then Weisenborn arrived shortly thereafter and freed the stranded animal.

Sharing her experience on social media, Moore expressed her gratitude to Weisenborn, saying he “saved the day” and offered how “the Fairview Heights Police Department, once again, proved what a valuable resource they are to this community.”