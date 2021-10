Mascoutah Police Report: Oct. 15 thru Oct. 21

Friday, Oct. 15

Disorderly Conduct – 800 block W Green St/Glander

Lock Out Vehicle – 200 block N John St/Bumpers

Suspicious Activity / Circumstance – 800 block W Main/Glander

Lock Out Vehicle – 1100 block Lear Ln/Bumpers

Child Custody Dispute – W State St/Bumpers

Suspicious Vehicle – W Main St/S County/Glander

Criminal Damage To Property – 9600 block Fuesser/Veres

Parking Complaint – 9200 block Beller Dr/Rettig

Well Being Check – 600 block W Church St/Donovan

Saturday, Oct. 16

Ambulance Calls – 700 block E George/Glander

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 700 block W Main St/Bumpers

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 900 block W Church/Glander

Standby/Keep The Peace – 600 block Daniel Dr/Rettig

Found Property – 900 block N 6th St/Weck

911 Dial Phase Two – 900 block Park Dr/Weck

Criminal Damage To Property – W Church St/Rettig

Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson St./Bumpers – Logan Laut (19), Fairview Heights

Sunday, Oct. 17

Ambulance Calls – 600 block S Independence St/Rettig

Traffic Accident – 600 block W State/Glander

Speeding/No Valid Driver’s License/Improper Lane Usage/Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident/Disobeying Traffic Control Device/Reckless Driving/Driving Under the Influence – 600 Block W. State St./Glander – Domenico Paoletti (15), Belleville

Monday, Oct. 18

Ambulance Calls – 700 block E George St/Watkins

Information – W Harnett St/N 1St St/Watkins

Ambulance Calls – 300 block Impala Dr/Heinen

Chasi – Mascoutah Plaza Dr/Donovan

Harassing/Nuisance/Obscene Calls – 200 block W South St/Heinen

Ambulance Calls – W Main St/Glander

Violation of Dangerous and Unsafe Building/Accumulation of Trash/Debris – 700 Block E. George St./Heinen

Therese Hollerbach (55), Mascoutah

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Recovered Stolen Vehicle – 500 block S 10th St/Lasica

Noise Complaint – 300 block Mine Rd/Watkins

Traffic Accident – State Rt 4/Fuesser Rd/Veres

Intoxicated Subject – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Weinel

Well Being Check – State Rt 4/State Rt 161/Veres

Disorderly Conduct – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Lock Out Vehicle – 9200 block Beller Dr/Heinen

Verbal Disturbance – 600 block E South St/Watkins

Standby/Keep The Peace – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Veres

Ambulance Calls – 500 block N August St/Donovan

Suspicious Activity/Circumstance – 600 block W Main St/Lasica

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – N. Sixth St. at Chevelle St./Heinen – Clay Gillis (27), Collinsville

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – 700 Block W. Harnett St./Donovan – Elizabeth Meyer (29), Mascoutah

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – State Rt. 4 at Fuesser Rd./Veres – Jackson Dressler (40), Mascoutah

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Accumulation Garbage/Trash/Debris – 500 block E State/Glander

Found Property – 900 block Park Dr/Sirtak

Fraudulent Use Of Electric Transmission – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Sirtak

Suspicious Activity / Circumstance – 700 block N Jefferson St/Weck

Barking Dog – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Bumpers

Thursday, Oct. 21

Suspicious Person – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Sirtak

Suspicious Vehicle – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Sirtak

Lock Out Vehicle- 1200 block W Main St/Weck

Animal At Large – 600 block Moorland Cir/Bumpers

Missing Person/Adult Female – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Glander

Animal at Large – 700 Block Moorland Circle/Bumpers – Kristen Benoist (33), Mascoutah