Kaskaskia College and McKendree University Sign Partnership Agreement for Accounting in Business Administration

Kaskaskia College and McKendree University signed a new articulation agreement for KC graduates to transfer to McKendree and continue their bachelor’s degree in business administration, specializing in accounting. Students who complete their Associate of Applied Science (AAS) Degree at KC through this partnership will secure admittance to McKendree University; the agreement’s benefits are significant to graduates’ time, money, and effort.

“Kaskaskia College is committed to providing our students with a quality and comprehensive education that they can take with them in the next step of their educational journey at one of our university partners, like McKendree University,” said Julie Obermark, KC Vice President of Instructional Services. “We value this partnership because it provides a seamless pathway for students who have earned their associate’s degree at KC and want to continue their education for a bachelor’s degree with McKendree. It’s a wonderful opportunity that we can provide KC graduates.”

It should be noted that the process to create an articulation agreement involves collaboration with key faculty and administration at both schools to ensure the curriculum is aligned and transfer is seamless.

Kaskaskia College’s Associate of Applied Science degree in accounting is a comprehensive program that provides the foundation for understanding business and effective management of economic organizations. KC’s Accounting program features specialized instruction in financial accounting, managerial accounting, taxation, and auditing. Students completing this degree can transfer to McKendree University’s Business Administration program and, upon completion, continue into careers throughout the corporate, public, or non-profit accounting sector, plus gain the knowledge needed to succeed on the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam.

Kaskaskia College has accounting articulation agreements with Greenville University and Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Kaskaskia College has over 200 signed articulation agreements with four-year colleges and institutions. Kaskaskia College is committed to providing students with access to more affordable educational opportunities.