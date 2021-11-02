Phillip Andrew Hoehner, 78, of rural Lenzburg, IL, born March 2, 1943 in Belleville, IL, passed away on October 31, 2021 at the New Athens Home for the Aged in New Athens, IL. Mr. Hoehner was a livestock dealer and a school bus driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents – Burrell Walter and Margarete (Lachtrup) Hoehner, his brother and sister-in-law – Burrell (Sally) Hoehner and one granddaughter – Bentley Hoehner.

Phillip is survived by his loving wife – Toni Lynn (Reaka) Hoehner, who he married on August 6, 1977 in Belleville, IL, three children – Michael (Amy) Hoehner of Crosby, TX, Christine (Casey) Sauerhage of Sparta, IL Andy (Kerri) Hoehner of Mountain Grove, MO, four sisters – Marette (Kenny) Winkler, Donna (Frank) Cavarette, Gail Dutton, Joyce (Stuart) Cowles, all of TX, seven grandchildren – Colton and Cade Hoehner, Shannon and Chelsea Sauerhage, Alexis, Kinley and Jaycie Hoehner. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Memorials may be made to the New Athens Home for the Aged or to Vitas Hospice.

Visitation: Friends and family will be gathering from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday November 13, 2021 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL

Memorial Service: Services will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday November 13, 2021 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL with friends and family being encouraged to stand and share stories and fond memories of Phillip.

Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home

Marissa, IL