Mascoutah Police Report: Oct. 22 thru Oct.28

Friday, Oct. 22

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Donovan

Lock Out Vehicle – 9200 block Beller Dr/Watkins

Animal Complaint – 800 block W. South St/Watkins

Saturday, Oct. 23

Noise Complaint – 300 block Mine Rd/Lasica

Lock Out Vehicle – 100 block E. Main St & Mine Rd/Heinen

911 Dial – 1000 block W. Main St/Donovan

Illegal Parking – Coachlight Dr & N. 10th St/Watkins

Driving on Suspended /Revoked Driver’s License – Rt. 161/Donovan

Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church St/Veres

Ambulance Call – 1900 block Nathan Ave/Watkins

Noise Complaint – 300 block Mine Rd/Veres

Suicide Attempt – 100 block Covered Bridge Ln/Weinel

Fire Call – 300 block S. Railway Ave/Veres

Obstructing Identification/Driving While License Suspended/Load Not Secured/Operating Uninsured Vehicle/No Valid Registration/Donovan – Jason Quigley, 42, New Baden

Sunday, Oct. 24

Curfew Violation – 900 block Park Dr/Weinel

Motor Vehicle Theft – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Lasica

Traffic Accident – W. Green St/Heinen

Suspicious Vehicle – S. Market St & E. Main St/Donovan

Juvenile Problem – 200 block N. Jefferson St/Heinen

Illegal Parking – W. Main St/Watkins

Disturbance – 1300 block W. Main/Ceres

Disorderly Conduct – 1300 block W. Main St/Veres

Loud Music Complaint – 200 block Laura St/Lasica

Business Alarm – 9200 block Beller Dr/Veres

Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Weinel

Disorderly Conduct – 1300 block W. Main/Veres – Jeremy Quate, 38, Mascoutah

Monday, Oct. 25

Notification – W. Church St/Weinel

Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson/Weinel

Information – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Weinel

911 Hangup – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Rettig

Traffic Accident – 1300 block W. Main St/Bumpers

Theft from Motor Vehicle – address not listed/Weck

911 Hangup – 9600 Winnebago Way/Bumpers

Suspicious Vehicle – 2100 block Nathan Ave/Sirtak

Animal at Large – 600 block Moorland Circle/Rettig – Kristen Benoist, 33, Mascoutah

Violation of Dangerous and Unsafe Building/Accumulation of Trash/Debris – 700 block E. George/Rettig – Theresa Hollerbach, 56, Mascoutah

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – S. Jefferson St. at Vernier St/Rettig – Chad Harbison, 49, New Baden

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Lock Out Vehicle – address not listed/Sirtak

Civil Matter – 10000 block Fuesser Rd/Rettig

Property Damage – 500 block S. Market St/Weck

Ambulance Call – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Rettig

Traffic Accident – S. 10th St/Weck

911 Open Line – Michelle Dr/Rettig

Mentally Ill Subject – 600 block E. South & Mine Rd/Rettig

Traffic Accident – 1300 block W. Main/Sunnquist

DUI – Timberbrook Dr/Glanders

DUI – Timberbrook Dr/Bumpers

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – S. 10th St. at Vernier St/Rettig – Stacey Murphy, 59, Fayetteville

Improper Lane Usage/Driving Under the Influence/Resisting Arrest/Obstructing a Peace Officer – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Bumpers/Glander – Amanda Droeger, 43, Mascoutah

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Assist Other Agency-ISP – I-64/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency – 7000 block Clinton County Line Rd/Donovan

Harassing Call – 100 block W. State St/Heinen

Ambulance Call – 500 block N. 6th St/Watkins

Animal Complaint – 400 block E. State & Mine Rd/Watkins

Juvenile Problem – 700 block W. South St/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 3800 block Rentchler Station Rd/Donovan

Theft – 300 block N. Independence/Watkins

911 Dial – S. County Rd/Donovan

Public Service Call – W. Main St/Veres

Notification – 600 block W. Main/Veres

Speeding – N. Jefferson St at Grand Prairie/Watkins – Patrick Wollenweber, 41, Collinsville

Thursday, Oct. 28

Ambulance Call – 200 block S. 10th St/Lasica

Ambulance Call – S. County Rd/Donovan

Well Being Check – 100 block W. Poplar St/Watkins

Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Donovan

Traffic Accident – 1300 block W. Main St/Watkins

911 Hangup – 700 block N. Jefferson/Lasica

Found Property – 300 block E. Main St & Mine Rd/Veres

Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th St/Lasica