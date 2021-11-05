Mascoutah Police Report: Oct. 22 thru Oct.28
Friday, Oct. 22
Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Donovan
Lock Out Vehicle – 9200 block Beller Dr/Watkins
Animal Complaint – 800 block W. South St/Watkins
Saturday, Oct. 23
Noise Complaint – 300 block Mine Rd/Lasica
Lock Out Vehicle – 100 block E. Main St & Mine Rd/Heinen
911 Dial – 1000 block W. Main St/Donovan
Illegal Parking – Coachlight Dr & N. 10th St/Watkins
Driving on Suspended /Revoked Driver’s License – Rt. 161/Donovan
Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church St/Veres
Ambulance Call – 1900 block Nathan Ave/Watkins
Noise Complaint – 300 block Mine Rd/Veres
Suicide Attempt – 100 block Covered Bridge Ln/Weinel
Fire Call – 300 block S. Railway Ave/Veres
Obstructing Identification/Driving While License Suspended/Load Not Secured/Operating Uninsured Vehicle/No Valid Registration/Donovan – Jason Quigley, 42, New Baden
Sunday, Oct. 24
Curfew Violation – 900 block Park Dr/Weinel
Motor Vehicle Theft – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Lasica
Traffic Accident – W. Green St/Heinen
Suspicious Vehicle – S. Market St & E. Main St/Donovan
Juvenile Problem – 200 block N. Jefferson St/Heinen
Illegal Parking – W. Main St/Watkins
Disturbance – 1300 block W. Main/Ceres
Disorderly Conduct – 1300 block W. Main St/Veres
Loud Music Complaint – 200 block Laura St/Lasica
Business Alarm – 9200 block Beller Dr/Veres
Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Weinel
Disorderly Conduct – 1300 block W. Main/Veres – Jeremy Quate, 38, Mascoutah
Monday, Oct. 25
Notification – W. Church St/Weinel
Business Alarm – 700 block N. Jefferson/Weinel
Information – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Weinel
911 Hangup – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Rettig
Traffic Accident – 1300 block W. Main St/Bumpers
Theft from Motor Vehicle – address not listed/Weck
911 Hangup – 9600 Winnebago Way/Bumpers
Suspicious Vehicle – 2100 block Nathan Ave/Sirtak
Animal at Large – 600 block Moorland Circle/Rettig – Kristen Benoist, 33, Mascoutah
Violation of Dangerous and Unsafe Building/Accumulation of Trash/Debris – 700 block E. George/Rettig – Theresa Hollerbach, 56, Mascoutah
Operating Uninsured Vehicle – S. Jefferson St. at Vernier St/Rettig – Chad Harbison, 49, New Baden
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Lock Out Vehicle – address not listed/Sirtak
Civil Matter – 10000 block Fuesser Rd/Rettig
Property Damage – 500 block S. Market St/Weck
Ambulance Call – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Rettig
Traffic Accident – S. 10th St/Weck
911 Open Line – Michelle Dr/Rettig
Mentally Ill Subject – 600 block E. South & Mine Rd/Rettig
Traffic Accident – 1300 block W. Main/Sunnquist
DUI – Timberbrook Dr/Glanders
DUI – Timberbrook Dr/Bumpers
Operating Uninsured Vehicle – S. 10th St. at Vernier St/Rettig – Stacey Murphy, 59, Fayetteville
Improper Lane Usage/Driving Under the Influence/Resisting Arrest/Obstructing a Peace Officer – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Bumpers/Glander – Amanda Droeger, 43, Mascoutah
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Assist Other Agency-ISP – I-64/Sirtak
Assist Other Agency – 7000 block Clinton County Line Rd/Donovan
Harassing Call – 100 block W. State St/Heinen
Ambulance Call – 500 block N. 6th St/Watkins
Animal Complaint – 400 block E. State & Mine Rd/Watkins
Juvenile Problem – 700 block W. South St/Watkins
Ambulance Call – 3800 block Rentchler Station Rd/Donovan
Theft – 300 block N. Independence/Watkins
911 Dial – S. County Rd/Donovan
Public Service Call – W. Main St/Veres
Notification – 600 block W. Main/Veres
Speeding – N. Jefferson St at Grand Prairie/Watkins – Patrick Wollenweber, 41, Collinsville
Thursday, Oct. 28
Ambulance Call – 200 block S. 10th St/Lasica
Ambulance Call – S. County Rd/Donovan
Well Being Check – 100 block W. Poplar St/Watkins
Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Donovan
Traffic Accident – 1300 block W. Main St/Watkins
911 Hangup – 700 block N. Jefferson/Lasica
Found Property – 300 block E. Main St & Mine Rd/Veres
Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th St/Lasica