Mascoutah Police Report: Oct. 29 thru Nov. 4
Friday, Oct. 29
Suspicious Activity – 300 block N. John St/Rettig
Traffic Accident – N. John/Rettig
Information/Identity Theft – 400 block Amethyst Ln/Weck
Traffic Accident – E. Corrington St/Rettig
Reckless Driver – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Weck
Assist Other Agency-ISP – Rt. 4/I-64 Ramp/Weck
Information – 1000 block Weatherby St/Rettig
Information – 2600 block London Lane/Sunnquist
Ambulance Call – 300 block N. Independence St/Rettig
Disorderly Conduct – 100 block W. Phillips St/Weck
Traffic Accident – 200 block Douglas Ave/Sirtak
911 Hangup – 1400 block Timberbrook Dr/Glander
Fire Call – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Sirtak
Information – 200 block W. South St/Glander
Subject Removal – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Sirtak
DUI-Alcohol – N. County Rd/Sirtak
Alarm Residential – 300 block Wilmaglen Dr/Glander
Lock Out Vehicle – 200 block S. 10th St/Glander
Improper Turn – N. John St. at E. Corrington St./Rettig – Wayne Eckert (60), Lenzburg
Saturday, Oct. 30
Funeral Escort – 100 block S. Railway Ave/Bumpers
Business Alarm – 9200 block Beller Dr/Rettig
Operating Uninsured Vehicle – S. Jefferson St. at Verner Rd./Rettig – Michael Morris (38), Caseyville
Sunday, Oct. 31
Subject Removal – 200 block E. George St & S. Lebanon St/Glander
Lock Out Vehicle – I-64/Rest Area – Lasica
Lock Out Vehicle – 200 block E. Harnett St & Mascoutah Plaza Dr/Sirtak
Monday, Nov. 1
Alarm/Residential – 9700 block Quapaw Ct/Veres
Traffic Accident – S. Jefferson St/Veres
911 Hangup – E. Main St. & Mine Rd/Donovan
Public Service Call – 500 block E. Main St/Donovan
Soliciting Without A License – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Donovan
Traffic Accident – W. Main St & N. County Rd/Donovan
Animal At Large – 600 block E. South & Mine Rd/Veres
Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th St/Donovan
Well Being Check – 100 block E. Main & Mine Rd/Lasica
Lock Out Vehicle – 200 block N. John/Watkins
Traffic Accident – 900 block Park Dr/Watkins
Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Lasica
Ambulance Call – 500 block E. Patterson St/Watkins
Animals at Large – 600 Block E. State St./Veres – Laurie Turner (53), Mascoutah
Violation of Unsafe and Dangerous Buildings- No Utilities/Trash Service/Accumulation of Trash/Garbage/Debris – 700 Block E. George St./Veres – Theresa Hollerbach (56), Mascoutah
Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – S. Jefferson St. at E. George St./Veres – Brandie Beyers (22), Marissa
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Suspicious Person – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Watkins
Well Being Check – 500 block S. Lebanon/Sunnquist
Verbal Disturbance – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln/Heinen
Domestic Disturbance – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Heinen
Criminal Trespass to Residence – 600 block E. Oak St/Lambert
Suspicious Activity – 400 block Jackson St/Watkins
Alarm/Residential – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Heinen
Suspicious Activity – 4400 block Thunderbolt/Lasica
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Public Service Call – Rt. 4/Rettig
Information – Mascoutah Middle School/Sunnquist
Ambulance Call – W. Poplar St/Sirtak
911 Hang Up – 1200 block Lear Ln/Glander
Improper Use of Electronic Communication – W. Main St. at 6th St./Bumpers – Brittany Mauer (27), Swansea
Thursday, Nov. 4
Business Alarm – 400 block E. Main & Mine Rd/Bumpers
Traffic Accident – W. Harnett St/Rettig
Well Being Check – 500 block S. Lebanon St/Bumpers
Traffic Accident – 700 block N. Jefferson/Glander
Information – W. Main St/Sirtak
Fire Call – 400 block E. State St & Mine Rd/Sirtak
Failure to Yield Right of Way – W. Harnett St. at N. 6th St./Rettig – Casey Brown (31), Mascoutah