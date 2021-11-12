Mascoutah Police Report: Oct. 29 thru Nov. 4

Friday, Oct. 29

Suspicious Activity – 300 block N. John St/Rettig

Traffic Accident – N. John/Rettig

Information/Identity Theft – 400 block Amethyst Ln/Weck

Traffic Accident – E. Corrington St/Rettig

Reckless Driver – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Weck

Assist Other Agency-ISP – Rt. 4/I-64 Ramp/Weck

Information – 1000 block Weatherby St/Rettig

Information – 2600 block London Lane/Sunnquist

Ambulance Call – 300 block N. Independence St/Rettig

Disorderly Conduct – 100 block W. Phillips St/Weck

Traffic Accident – 200 block Douglas Ave/Sirtak

911 Hangup – 1400 block Timberbrook Dr/Glander

Fire Call – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Sirtak

Information – 200 block W. South St/Glander

Subject Removal – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Sirtak

DUI-Alcohol – N. County Rd/Sirtak

Alarm Residential – 300 block Wilmaglen Dr/Glander

Lock Out Vehicle – 200 block S. 10th St/Glander

Improper Turn – N. John St. at E. Corrington St./Rettig – Wayne Eckert (60), Lenzburg

Saturday, Oct. 30

Funeral Escort – 100 block S. Railway Ave/Bumpers

Business Alarm – 9200 block Beller Dr/Rettig

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – S. Jefferson St. at Verner Rd./Rettig – Michael Morris (38), Caseyville

Sunday, Oct. 31

Subject Removal – 200 block E. George St & S. Lebanon St/Glander

Lock Out Vehicle – I-64/Rest Area – Lasica

Lock Out Vehicle – 200 block E. Harnett St & Mascoutah Plaza Dr/Sirtak

Monday, Nov. 1

Alarm/Residential – 9700 block Quapaw Ct/Veres

Traffic Accident – S. Jefferson St/Veres

911 Hangup – E. Main St. & Mine Rd/Donovan

Public Service Call – 500 block E. Main St/Donovan

Soliciting Without A License – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Donovan

Traffic Accident – W. Main St & N. County Rd/Donovan

Animal At Large – 600 block E. South & Mine Rd/Veres

Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th St/Donovan

Well Being Check – 100 block E. Main & Mine Rd/Lasica

Lock Out Vehicle – 200 block N. John/Watkins

Traffic Accident – 900 block Park Dr/Watkins

Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Lasica

Ambulance Call – 500 block E. Patterson St/Watkins

Animals at Large – 600 Block E. State St./Veres – Laurie Turner (53), Mascoutah

Violation of Unsafe and Dangerous Buildings- No Utilities/Trash Service/Accumulation of Trash/Garbage/Debris – 700 Block E. George St./Veres – Theresa Hollerbach (56), Mascoutah

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – S. Jefferson St. at E. George St./Veres – Brandie Beyers (22), Marissa

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Suspicious Person – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Watkins

Well Being Check – 500 block S. Lebanon/Sunnquist

Verbal Disturbance – 1200 block Winding Oaks Ln/Heinen

Domestic Disturbance – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Heinen

Criminal Trespass to Residence – 600 block E. Oak St/Lambert

Suspicious Activity – 400 block Jackson St/Watkins

Alarm/Residential – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Heinen

Suspicious Activity – 4400 block Thunderbolt/Lasica

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Public Service Call – Rt. 4/Rettig

Information – Mascoutah Middle School/Sunnquist

Ambulance Call – W. Poplar St/Sirtak

911 Hang Up – 1200 block Lear Ln/Glander

Improper Use of Electronic Communication – W. Main St. at 6th St./Bumpers – Brittany Mauer (27), Swansea

Thursday, Nov. 4

Business Alarm – 400 block E. Main & Mine Rd/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – W. Harnett St/Rettig

Well Being Check – 500 block S. Lebanon St/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – 700 block N. Jefferson/Glander

Information – W. Main St/Sirtak

Fire Call – 400 block E. State St & Mine Rd/Sirtak

Failure to Yield Right of Way – W. Harnett St. at N. 6th St./Rettig – Casey Brown (31), Mascoutah