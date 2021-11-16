Mascoutah City Manager Dismissed

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpub.com

MASCOUTAH – The following statement was released on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from Mayor Pat McMahan:

“The Mascoutah City Council on Monday 11/15/21 voted to dismiss Mr Bradley Myers as City Manager. This decision was not taken lightly. We thank Mr Myers for his service and wish him well in the future. Going forward there will be no disruption in services to our constituents, we are very confident in our City employees, who are second to none.”

Myers was hired in November 2018. He filled the position left by former City Manager Cody Hawkins who resigned unexpectedly on August 6, 2018. He is a United States Air Force veteran. His education includes a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Management/Computer Information Systems and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA). He was the City Administrator for DuQuoin for nearly three years.

No further reason or information was released as of press time.