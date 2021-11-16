Robert Danny Casey, Sr., a.k.a. “Racey Casey”, 63, of New Athens, IL, born May 5, 1958 in Belleville, IL, passed away on Saturday November 13, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Casey was a general contractor. He also raced stock cars at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville, IL and also loved fishing, hunting, country music and riding his Harley. But his biggest joy was joking and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents – Robert Homer and Pearl (Lynch) Casey, one daughter – Tamela Casey and three siblings – Jeanine, Joann and Gerry.

Bob, also known affectionately as “Indian Outlaw”, is survived by his loving wife of 42 years – Pamela Kay (Daubach) Casey, who he married on February 24, 1979 in Belleville, IL, five children – Shawn (Brian) Shigemura of Belleville, IL, Mindy (Daniel) Trammell of New Athens, IL, Julia (Brian) Brinegar of Mascoutah, IL, Bobby (Brittany) Casey of New Athens, IL, Tiffany (Jon) Maxwell of New Athens, IL, three sisters – Beverly (Wayne) Baum of Columbia, MO, Dotty Deien of Belleville, IL, Bonnie Casey Wall of Mascoutah, IL, three brothers – Lonnie Casey of Belleville, IL, Gary Casey of Mascoutah, IL, John (Lisa) Casey of New Athens, IL twenty two grandchildren – Bria, Brison, Lea, Rebecca, Hailey, Emily, Casey, Meghan, McKenna, Brantley, Brianna, Nevaeh, Ayden, Christopher, Eli, Chase, Bobby, Summer, Aubrey, Chelsey, Kelsey Gary, and three great grandchildren – Rhett, Bayleigh, Jaxon and many nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Mr. Casey’s wishes, cremation will be held after the services.

Visitation: Friends and family will be gathering from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday November 18, 2021 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL.

Funeral: Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday November 18, 2021 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL with Rev. Robert Koch officiating. Immediately following the services the family asks that everyone join them at the Bullpen Bar & Grill for a luncheon.

