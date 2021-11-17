Second Statement Issued Regarding City Manager Dismissal

By Pamela Rensing

MASCOUTAH – On Tuesday, Nov. 16, the following statement was released by Mayor Pat McMahan:

“The Mascoutah City Council on Monday 11/15/21 voted to dismiss Mr. Bradley Myers as City Manager. This decision was not taken lightly. We thank Mr. Myers for his service and wish him well in the future. Going forward there will be no disruption in services to our constituents, we are very confident in our City employees, who are second to none.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 17, a follow-up statement was released:

“In regards to the dismissal of the City Manager in Mascoutah, communication, information and cooperation are vital in the relationship between the City Council and City Manager. The City Council had lost the confidence, faith and trust in the relationship that is so crucial to enable City Council to make the decisions that our constituents elected us to make. At the present time we will have no further comment. The City Council will be meeting soon to make decisions on the path forward.”

Myers was hired in November 2018. He filled the position left by former City Manager Cody Hawkins who resigned unexpectedly on August 6, 2018.