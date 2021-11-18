Canine Officer Justus Visits MMS D.A.R.E. Students

By Pamela Rensing

On Friday, Nov. 12, the Mascoutah Middle School sixth graders viewed a K-9 demonstration as part of the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program.

Lt. Darren Fultz and Deputy Matt Dobler of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department were joined by explosives detection canine “Justus.”

Justus is a German Shepherd named after widely respected Sheriff Mearl Justus. Justus, 81, was in law enforcement for 60 years, 30 of those years as the Sheriff in St. Clair County. He died on December 18, 2012.

Justus specializes in finding explosives at a scene. Deputy Dobler, a 20-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, explained to the students there is a difference between a narcotics dog and one used to detect explosive materials. Each is trained specifically for their job only.

He is also used in apprehending and taking down a suspect. Lt. Fultz volunteered to be the suspect, and students watched as Justus lept at Fultz after hearing Dobler’s command. He explained that even though Justus knew Fultz, he was trained to follow the directive without hesitation.

After he follows through on the command, which is given in German, he is rewarded with a treat…a ball. “That’s his treat. That’s the only thing he wants,” Dobler explained to the students.

Justus is trained to recognize 25 different odors from materials used in explosive devices.

Due to his extensive training, Dobler and Justus are primarily assigned to MidAmerica Airport. He is the only K-9 south of Springfield that is trained in this type of service. He can and has been used in various communities throughout southern Illinois. He was purchased in Kentucky for $12,000.

Lutz explained that training any explosive or drug dog is an on-going process. “There is a lot of commitment to the program. Dobler trains everyday with Justus.”

The Mascoutah Middle School sixth graders participated in the D.A.R.E. program for eight weeks.