Mascoutah Police Report: Nov. 5 thru Nov. 11

Friday, Nov. 5

Funeral Escort – W. Main St/Heinen

Assist Other Agency – 9700 block Jefferson Rd/Watkins

Missing Person/Juvenile/Female – 100 block E. Church/Watkins

Reckless Driver – N. 6th St/Lasica

Saturday, Nov. 6

Alarm/Residential – 300 block N. Jefferson St/Heinen

Suspicious Activity – 800 block N. 6th St/Donovan

Funeral Escort – 800 block W. Church/Heinen

Well Being Check – 600 block Daniel Dr./Donovan

Verbal Disturbance – 900 block W. State St/Lasica

Assist Other Agency-ISP – Rt. 4 & Faust Rd/Weinel

Sunday, Nov. 7

Lock Out Vehicle – 600 block Fallen Timber Ln/Heinen

Investigation – 400 block W. State St/Veres

Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th St/Lasica

Traffic Accident – N. 10th St/Lasica

911 Dial – 9600 block Mallard Dr/Veres

Assist Other Agency-ISP – I-64 Rest Area/Veres

Missing Person/Juvenile Male – 600 block Moorland Cir/Lasica

Monday, Nov. 8

Traffic Accident – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Donovan

Traffic Accident – 300 block E. Main St/Sirtak

Alarm/Residential – 400 block S. Railway/Veres

Suspicious Phone Call – 2600 block Autumn Harvest/Sunnquist

Disturbance – 600 block E. South St & Mine Rd/Veres

Lock Out Vehicle – 600 block N. Jefferson/Bumpers

Yard Waste Drop Off Violation – 500 block S. 10th St/Bumpers

Investigation – 600 block Daniel Dr/Veres

Disturbance – 900 block Park Dr/Sirtak

Animal at Large – 800 block Knipp Ave/Bumpers

Dog Bite – 800 block N. 1st St/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – Deer – 9700 block Rt. 161/Weck

Civil Matter – N. August St/Bumpers

Failure to Yield- Private Road or Driveway – 300 Block E. Main St./Sirtak – Christina Sonsoucie (37), Trenton

Failure to Inoculate Animals – 800 Block N. 1st St./Bumpers – Jessica Green (42), Mascoutah

Violation of Dangerous and Unsafe Buildings/Accumulation of Trash and Debris – 700 Block E. George St./Sirtak – Theresa Hollerbach (56), Mascoutah

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – 9700 Block Hayden Dr./Donovan – Janya Dismukes (16), Mascoutah

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church/Sirtak

Funeral Escort – W. Main/Rettig

Information – 700 block W. Main/Bumpers

Found Property – 600 block Donaphan St/Sirtak

Traffic Accident – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Sirtak

Domestic Disturbance – 100 block N. Railway/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – 900 block Park Dr/Glander

Suspicious Activity – 9600 block Mallard Dr/Weck

Investigation – 300 block W. Oak St/Bumpers

Accumulation of Trash and Debris – 800 Block W. South St./Rettig – Douglas Bobzin (44), Mascoutah

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Public Service Call – Rt. 161 & N. County Rd/Heinen

Sex Offender Registration Update – W. Main/Lambert

Pedestrian Check – Rt. 4 & Airport Blvd/Donovan

Motorist Assist – Airport Blvd & Rt. 4/Watkins

Disobeyed Stop Sign – N. 10th St. at W. Poplar St./Donovan

Ryan Lucas (47), Mascoutah

Pedestrian Walking on Highway – State Rt. 4 at Airport Blvd./Donovan – Ashley Bequette (32), Belleville

Thursday, Nov. 11

Ambulance Call – 700 block W. South/Donovan

Information/Fraud/Identity Theft – 200 block N. 7th/Donovan

Business Alarm – 300 block E. Main St/Veres

Derelict Vehicle – 300 block E. Main St/Watkins

Motorist Assist – 1400 block Rt. 177/Veres

Juvenile Complaint – 900 block Park Dr/Veres

Public Service Call – Rt. 4 & Fuesser Rd/Veres

Warrant In-State – N. 6th/Veres

Business Alarm – 10000 block Fuesser Rd/Lasica