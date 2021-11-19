Winter Wonderland in Scheve Park

Submitted by Mascoutah Mayor Pat McMahan

On Saturday, Nov.27, and & Sunday, Nov. 28 (if necesary), we’ll be hanging the Christmas lights on the pavilions in Scheve Park.

We’ll start at 10 am. If you’ve graciously agreed to sponsor a pavilion please bring a few people to work on your pavilion. You can also hang your lights any time between Nov 27th and Dec 3 but we’d really like to get them all done sooner rather than later. All materials needed, including lights, hanging clips, electric cords etc will be ready to go at the park on the 27th. We’ll have a few tall ladders on hand but the more ladders we have the quicker we get done! Depending on how much help shows up we’ll work ourselves around the park as needed.