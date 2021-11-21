Janice J. “Jan” Haas, nee Winkler, 81, of Mascoutah, IL, born Oct. 4, 1940 in Mascoutah, IL died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

Jan was a homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and she enjoyed crocheting, quilting and loved all varieties of roses.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Juanita, nee Swader, Winkler and a brother, Leroy.

Surviving are her husband, Joe Haas of Mascoutah, IL; three children, Brett (Sherry Lea) Haas of Carlyle, IL, Michelle Underwood and Mike Haas, both of Mascoutah, IL; three grandchildren, Tim (Abbie) Haas, Katie and Kennedy Underwood; two great granddaughters, Faith and Fynlie; brother, Kenneth (Marrette); sister, Joyce; sisters-in-law, Alberta “Bertie” (Willard) Weigand, Marilyn Neumeyer, Ann (Bill) Flanagan; brother-in-law, Tony Haas; and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to Mascoutah Food Pantry, 17 West Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: From 4 to 7 PM Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

Funeral: A funeral service will be held 10 AM Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at Moll Funeral Home with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Cremation will follow.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, Illinois