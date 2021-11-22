Gary L. Scheich, 83, of Freeburg, IL, born June 21, 1938 in Belleville, IL died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at his residence.

Gary was a retired chief electrician from Peabody Coal Company and a member of the Gear Jammer Car Club of Belleville.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Bernice, nee Ripplinger, Scheich, his wife, Marilyn J., nee Niedermiller, Scheich whom he married in Belleville, IL on June 25, 1960 and who died July 9, 2021 and a grandson, Kurtis L. Scheich.

Surviving are his son, Scott Scheich of Mascoutah, IL; one granddaughter, Tiffany Hunt; five great grandchildren, Gavin, Levi, Jade Scheich, Maria and Annabelle Hunt; and a granddaughter-in-law, Kara Scheich.

Memorials may be made to Kurtis L. Scheich Scholarship Fund, 6705 Reinneck Rd., Freeburg, IL 62243. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Funeral: There will be no visitation or services.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, IL