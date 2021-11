Mascoutah Police Report: November 12 – 18

Friday, Nov. 12

Criminal Defacement of Property – 400 block Turquoise Ct/Rettig

Alarm/Residential – 500 block N. Lebanon St/Sirtak

Open Door/Window – 100 block W. Poplar St/Sirtak

Traffic Accident – S. Market St/Rettig

911 Hang Up – 500 block Bluestone Ct/Bumpers

Assist Other Agency – 200 block N. Fritz/Glander

Saturday, Nov. 13

Disturbance – 100 block W. Church/Weck

Missing Person/Juvenile/Female – 100 block W. Phillips/Sirtak

911 Hang Up – N. 8th St/Sirtak

Barking Dog – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Bumpers

911 Hang Up – 300 block Jackson St/Rettig

Juvenile Problem – 300 block Salem Ave/Bumpers

Domestic Disturbance – 9600 block Winchester St/Bumpers

Sunday, Nov. 14

Suspicious Vehicle – 9200 block Beller Dr/Rettig

Alarm/Residential – 1500 block N. County Rd/Bumpers

Assist Other Agency/ISP – I-64/Sirtak

Standby/Keep the Peace – 100 block W. Church St/Bumpers

Well Being Check – Legacy Place/Weck

Subject Removal – 1000 block W. Main/Glander

911 Dial – W. Main St/Weck

Loud Music Complaint – 300 block Mine Rd/Glander

Monday, Nov. 15

Suspicious Activity – 400 block W. State St/Glander

Theft – 1100 block Widgeon Dr/Lasica

911 Hangup – 1300 block W. Main St/Watkins

Juvenile Problem – 100 block E. Church/Donovan

Subject Removal – 200 block N. John St/Heinen

Violation of Dangerous and Unsafe Buildings/Accumulation of Garbage and Debris – 700 Block E. George St./Watkins – Theresa Hollerbach (56), Mascoutah

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Disorderly Conduct – 700 block N. Jefferson/Heinen

Assist Other Agency – 700 block Moorland Cir/Donovan

Lock Out Vehicle – 1300 block W. Main/Sunnquist

Missing Person/Juvenile Female – 4800 block Gaspee Ct/Donovan

Public Service Call – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Heinen

No Registration Light – L&N Avenue at S. Jefferson St./Donovan – Christopher Wininger (34), Mascoutah

Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Watkins – Kimberly Inskip (51), Trenton

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Possession Adult Use Cannabis in Motor Vehicle-Driver – S. Jefferson St/Donovan

Public Service Call – 700 block N. 10th St/Donovan

Derelict Vehicle – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Sirtak

Suspicious Vehicle – E. Green St & N. August/Sirtak

Well Being Check – 400 block Turquoise Ct/Sirtak

Public Service Call – 1200 block N. County Rd/Sirtak

Alarm/Residential – 1200 block Antique Ln/Weck

Intoxicated Subject – 9800 block Perrin/Glander

Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in Motor Vehicle/Failure to Signal When Required/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – S. Jefferson St. at E. George St./Donovan – Trystan Hargraves (19), Belleville

Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle by Passenger – S. Jefferson St. at E. George St./Donovan – Florentino Tiburicio- Campos (21), Freeburg

Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle by Passenger – S. Jefferson St. at E. George St./Donovan – Ty’Jon Burris (18), Belleville

Thursday, Nov. 18

Well Being Check – 400 block Jackson St/Rettig

Suspicious Person – 200 block N. John St/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency-ISP – 10800 block Rt. 177/Weck

Traffic Accident – 600 block E. Church/Glander

Accumulation of Trash and Debris – 800 Block W. South St./Rettig – Douglas Bobzin (44), Mascoutah