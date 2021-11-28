Mascoutah School District To Purchase 67-Plus Acres of Land

The property is expected to be the future location for a new Mascoutah Elementary School.

By Keith Gillett

Herald Publications

The Mascoutah District 19 School Board took a major step forward towards the future of the District with the approval of a land purchase at its November meeting last week.

The Board authorized District Superintendent Dr. Craig Fiegel to enter into an agreement to purchase 67.86 acres of land for $1,059,593. The land is located in three parcels of 28.32 acres, 19.58 acres and 19.96 acres, north of the current Mascoutah Middle School. Purchase of the property was to be finalized on Dec. 1. The property is expected to be the future location for a new Mascoutah Elementary School. The Board has been meeting in executive sessions for the past three meetings to discuss and finalize the purchase.

The Board’s motion authorizes the District to lease the property “until such time the District would need the property for District Development,” according to the resolution.

The administration will be working with Kevin Dawson of Binsbacher, Dawson and Henke LLC to prepare a lease and help the District find a renter to farm the acreage until the District needs the land. No timetable was given as to when the District intends to use the property.

In other business, the Board:

• Heard a report from Dr. Frank Williams who gave the Board a preliminary report on what the District is anticipating for the next tax levy. In December the District will request its total amount for the levy request using an inflated EAV to capture all available dollars. In March it will make its final request which can’t be greater than the December request. The rate will be determined by the St. Clair County clerk based on the final dollar amount requested and the final EAV.

The tax rate for Fiscal Year 2022 was recently approved at 4.8380 to capture an extension of $13.1 million. This was a slight decrease from 2021 when the rate was 4.8489 and 2020 which was 4.8822. Dr. Williams told the Board that the tax revenue that is collected is approximately 25 percent of the District’s total revenue. For the current fiscal year it was 21 percent.

Dr. Williams is estimating that as of December the District’s EAV is just over $283 million and would capture just under $10 million at a rate of 3.5292 or $9.8 million at 3.5148 depending on budget forecasts.

At the next Board meeting on Dec. 14 the District will hold a public hearing prior to the setting of the tax levy where Board members and the public will have a chance to ask questions.

• The Board approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Collinsville school district to provide transportation for Collinsville Area Vocational Center students. The agreement will use a District bus and bus driver to transport Collinsville Area Vocational Center students who are attending the Early Childhood Education Program to and from Kreitner, Dorris and CMS schools for the purpose of observing and assisting in the classroom settings at those locations. During the first semester, 12 students attended the programs.

• The Board approved the modification of several Mascoutah High School course offerings for the 2022-23 school year.

• The Board approved the Worker’s Compensation annual premium of $150,525 with Zenith Insurance Company and approved the Storage Tank Pollution Liability annual premium of $1,438 with ACE.

• The Board approved a resolution refunding the Series 2013 alternative revenue bonds. The resolution provides for the issuance of $5.88 million general obligation refunding school bonds for the purpose of refunding certain outstanding bonds of the District, providing for the pledge of certain revenues to the payment of principal and interest on the bonds, providing for the levy of a direct annual tax sufficient to pay such principal and interest if the pledged revenues are insufficient to make such payment and authorizing the sale of the bonds to Stifel, Nicolaus and Company, Inc.

• The initial bonds were issued in December 2013 at a rate of 4.24 percent. The refinanced bonds will be issued in January at a rate of 3 percent. The savings over the life of the bond refinancing will be $928,519 or $92,851 per year.

• The Board approved an updated certified pay rate for substitute teachers. The current rate is $105 a day or $115 for retired District teachers. The updated rate will be $120 a day and $125 for retired District teachers. An increase in class coverage and tutoring hourly rates was also increased from $20 to $25, and $27 to $30. The new rates take effect Dec. 1.

• Approved the purchase of three 71-passenger buses from Midwest Transit for $290,415 from Midwest Transit.

• The Board also rejected the bids for two 29-passenger buses and approved the purchase of two 27-passenger buses from the State bid for $112,074.

• Approved the purchase of annual software and support licensing for $60,243 from WJR

Technologies and Softchoice. The WJR Technologies license covers service, support, and product replacement for all the switches in each school building. There are currently 175 switches in all buildings. Later this year the District will bid new switches which will eliminate the need for annual software as the new switches will have lifetime warranties.

The Softchoice purchase renews the annual Microsoft license for the annual use and updates for Microsoft Office 2019 for administration, staff and students using VDI or a desktop.

• Approved the purchase of a software update and license for expansion for up to 256 monitored door access points for $18,433 to Johnson Control Inc.

• In a short report to the Board, Board President Matt Stukenberg reported on modifications that are taking place with the existing TIF 3 agreement with the City of Mascoutah. Stukenberg said that the agreement would only modify the TIF on the Boeing property. The modification reduces the District’s share of the TIF from 25 percent to 10 percent until the City pays off their development costs (cost for providing utilities) and then the District’s share increases to 20 percent. St. Clair County will get 60 percent and the City of Mascoutah the remaining 20 percent.

• It was announced that Megan Zinck, a teacher at Wingate Elementary was this year’s Emerson Award winner for the District.

• The following certified personnel actions were approved:

Hired Rachel Mosbarger as a social studies teacher at Mascoutah Middle School.

Accepted the resignation of Summer Wheeler as a special educational teacher.

Approved the retirement of Anna Jenkins, an ELA teacher at Mascoutah High School at the end of the current year, after 25 years of service.

Approved Cody Reynolds as the new boys golf coach at Mascoutah High School, replacing John Hinkle, who resigned.

• The following classified actions were approved:

Hired Melinda Stevens as a bus driver, Ernest Kopp as an instructional aide at MHS, Jack Guse as an instructional aide at MMS, Melyssa Henss as an individual care aide at WES, and Angela Sova as a cook at WES.

Approved the retirement of Maria Dardeen as an individual care aid at MES after 17 years of service.

Approved Derek Cain as bowling coach at MMS and Megan Rudolph as a volunteer softball coach at MHS.

• The next regular Board meeting will be Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. at the District Administration Building.