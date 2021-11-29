Christopher F. Sauerhage, 48, of Mascoutah, IL, born June 6, 1973 in Belleville, IL died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Cedar Ridge Health Care Center, Lebanon, IL.

Chris was a substitute teacher for schools in the local area. He was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, Mascoutah Noon Lions Club, Mascoutah Sportsman’s Club, OUSART, Diocese of Belleville Quest Board, Knights of Columbus Council 4380 and Mascoutah FFA Alumni.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy L and Annette A., nee Canepa, Sauerhage and a brother, Michael Sauerhage.

Chris is survived by a sister-in-law, Cheryl Sauerhage; a nephew, Adam Sauerhage; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Memorials may be donated to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110. Condolences can be shared with the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at the Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL and from 9 to 10 AM Saturday, Dec. 4. 2021 at the Holy Childhood School gymnasium.

Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Holy Childhood School gymnasium with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Interment will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL