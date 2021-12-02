

Valerie Ann Kuehn, 83, of Mascoutah, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021. She was born on August 20, 1938 in East St. Louis to Alexander and Vera Koskie.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Kuehn; children, Brad (Deon) Kuehn and Mary (Matt) Lazenby; grandchildren, Amber, Brandon, Emily, Logan, Sophie, Jaxon, Lucas, Zachery, Olivia; sister, Eleanor Krup. Predeceased by her parents.

No services will be held at this time.

