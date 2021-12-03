Mascoutah Files Lawsuit Against Former City Manager

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, the City of Mascoutah filed a lawsuit in St. Clair County against former City Manager Bradley Myers alleging he destroyed government property before leaving office.

As part of his employment, Myers was allowed the use of a City-owned IPad and IPhone. According to the lawsuit, after learning of his termination during the executive session on November 15, Myers “wiped clean” both devices and restored them to factory settings.

The lawsuit states “By the Defendant (Myers) resetting the IPhone and IPad to their factory settings, it is believed thousands of City records, which are required by law to be preserved, were lost.”

Both devices were password protected. The lawsuit states that despite demands by the City, Myers has failed to provide the passwords. Destroying or concealing public records is a Class 4 Felony.

The lawsuit further states that Myers “knew that he rendered the IPhone and IPad useless when he failed to provide the passcodes to the two electronic devices. Despite requests by City officials, Myers has not provided the passcodes.”

“…as a result of the Defendant’s (Myers) willful and illegal actions, the Plaintiff (City of Mascoutah) will be required to spend large sums of money and time to attempt to recover records as well as attorney fees and costs.”

Mayor Pat McMahan said the City has no comment on the pending litigation.

At the time of Myer’s firing, McMahan had released the following statement: “The City Council had lost the confidence, faith and trust in the relationship that is so crucial to enable City Council to make the decisions that our constituents elected us to make.” Definitive details regarding the City’s “lost confidence, faith and trust” in the former City Manager were never released.

According to Myer’s contract, he is entitled to three months’ salary as severance pay. In May 2021, his benefits included: a salary of $102,000, 20 vacation days, a vehicle allowance of $400, along with health, dental, and life insurance.

The City Council stated that Assistant City Manager Kari Speir would continue the duties as future plans are being made.

Myers was originally hired in November 2018. He filled the position left by former City Manager Cody Hawkins who resigned unexpectedly on August 6, 2018. He is a United States Air Force veteran. His education includes a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Management/Computer Information Systems and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA). He was the City Administrator for DuQuoin for nearly three years.