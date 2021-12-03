Mascoutah Police Report: November 19 thru November 25

Friday, Nov. 19

Building Check – N. John St/Weck

Animal Complaint – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 300 block W. Oak St/Weinel

911 Open Line – 1000 block Kankakee Trail/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 1800 block Nathan Ave/Watkins

911 Hangup – 1000 block W. Poplar/Heinen

Business Alarm – 800 block N. Jefferson/Heinen

Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Peter Crawford (51), Parker, CO

Speeding/Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Jennifer Ferguson (46), Lenzburg

Speeding/Improper Passing- Intersection N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Watkins – Alexander Spencer (34), Edwardsville

Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Abigail Otten (25), St. Libory

Saturday, Nov. 20

Well Being Check – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Donovan

Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 700 block Fountain View Dr./Veres

911 Dial – Corrington Pl/Donovan

Speeding – State Rt. 161 at Machine Shop Rd./Watkins – Michelle Melendez (28), New Baden

Sunday, Nov. 21

Disturbance – 700 block W. Main/Heinen

No Front Registration Plate – I-64/Veres

Harassing Call – 9900 block Fueser Rd/Watkins

Neighborhood Disturbance – 300 block Mine Rd/Veres

Well Being Check – 1400 block Autumn Lakes/Donovan

Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Watkins – Bethany Huhman, Sparta

Speeding/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Watkins – Dena Taylor (37), Mascoutah

Monday, Nov. 22

Lock Out Vehicle – 1100 block Lear Ln/Sirtak

Ambulance Call – 1300 block W. Main St/Sunnquist

Animal Complaint – 600 block E. South St/Bumpers

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – 900 Block W. Harnett St./Sirtak – Staci Kemp (38), Mascoutah

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Open Burning Leaves Violation – W. Poplar & N. 4th St/Sirtak

Derelict Vehicle – S. 4th St/Bumpers

Traffic Accident – I-64 & Rt. 4/Bumpers

Well Being Check – 100 block E. Main & Mine Rd/Glander

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Traffic Accident – 400 block N. Market/Glander

Investigation – 600 block Daniel Dr/Watkins

Public Nuisance – 300 block N. Bernard St/Lasica

Traffic Accident – N. Jefferson/Watkins

Property Damage-Non Criminal – 9200 block Beller Dr/Lasica

Lock Out Vehicle – 200 block S. 10th St/Heinen

911 Dial – 1100 block Lear Ln/Donovan

Traffic Accident – -Pedicyclist – N. 6th St/Donovan

Suspicious Activity – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Heinen

Improper Lane Usage/Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident/Expired Registration – 400 Block N. Market St./Glander – Millie Gothard (51), Mascoutah

Violation of Traffic Laws – N. 6th St. at Weatherby St./Donovan – William Blackmer (22), Mascoutah

Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device – 700 Block N. Jefferson St./Steinkamp – Dylan Galbiati (22), Highland

Thursday, Nov. 25

Assist Other Agency – 200 block W. St. Louis St/Heinen

Alarm/Residential – W. Main St/Watkins

911 Dial – 1200 block Gulfstream Way/Veres

Unlawful Display of Plates/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – Harnett St. at N. Jefferson St./Donovan – Michael Morris (49), Mascoutah