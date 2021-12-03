Mascoutah Police Report: November 19 thru November 25
Friday, Nov. 19
Building Check – N. John St/Weck
Animal Complaint – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Watkins
Ambulance Call – 300 block W. Oak St/Weinel
911 Open Line – 1000 block Kankakee Trail/Watkins
Ambulance Call – 1800 block Nathan Ave/Watkins
911 Hangup – 1000 block W. Poplar/Heinen
Business Alarm – 800 block N. Jefferson/Heinen
Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Peter Crawford (51), Parker, CO
Speeding/Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Jennifer Ferguson (46), Lenzburg
Speeding/Improper Passing- Intersection N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Watkins – Alexander Spencer (34), Edwardsville
Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – Abigail Otten (25), St. Libory
Saturday, Nov. 20
Well Being Check – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Donovan
Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Watkins
Ambulance Call – 700 block Fountain View Dr./Veres
911 Dial – Corrington Pl/Donovan
Speeding – State Rt. 161 at Machine Shop Rd./Watkins – Michelle Melendez (28), New Baden
Sunday, Nov. 21
Disturbance – 700 block W. Main/Heinen
No Front Registration Plate – I-64/Veres
Harassing Call – 9900 block Fueser Rd/Watkins
Neighborhood Disturbance – 300 block Mine Rd/Veres
Well Being Check – 1400 block Autumn Lakes/Donovan
Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie/Watkins – Bethany Huhman, Sparta
Speeding/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Watkins – Dena Taylor (37), Mascoutah
Monday, Nov. 22
Lock Out Vehicle – 1100 block Lear Ln/Sirtak
Ambulance Call – 1300 block W. Main St/Sunnquist
Animal Complaint – 600 block E. South St/Bumpers
Operating Uninsured Vehicle – 900 Block W. Harnett St./Sirtak – Staci Kemp (38), Mascoutah
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Open Burning Leaves Violation – W. Poplar & N. 4th St/Sirtak
Derelict Vehicle – S. 4th St/Bumpers
Traffic Accident – I-64 & Rt. 4/Bumpers
Well Being Check – 100 block E. Main & Mine Rd/Glander
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Traffic Accident – 400 block N. Market/Glander
Investigation – 600 block Daniel Dr/Watkins
Public Nuisance – 300 block N. Bernard St/Lasica
Traffic Accident – N. Jefferson/Watkins
Property Damage-Non Criminal – 9200 block Beller Dr/Lasica
Lock Out Vehicle – 200 block S. 10th St/Heinen
911 Dial – 1100 block Lear Ln/Donovan
Traffic Accident – -Pedicyclist – N. 6th St/Donovan
Suspicious Activity – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Heinen
Improper Lane Usage/Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident/Expired Registration – 400 Block N. Market St./Glander – Millie Gothard (51), Mascoutah
Violation of Traffic Laws – N. 6th St. at Weatherby St./Donovan – William Blackmer (22), Mascoutah
Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device – 700 Block N. Jefferson St./Steinkamp – Dylan Galbiati (22), Highland
Thursday, Nov. 25
Assist Other Agency – 200 block W. St. Louis St/Heinen
Alarm/Residential – W. Main St/Watkins
911 Dial – 1200 block Gulfstream Way/Veres
Unlawful Display of Plates/Operating Uninsured Vehicle – Harnett St. at N. Jefferson St./Donovan – Michael Morris (49), Mascoutah