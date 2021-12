Mascoutah Police Report: November 26 thru December 2

Friday, Nov. 26

Suicidal Subject – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Heinen

911 Hangup – W. State St/Rettig

Neighborhood Disturbance – 300 block Mine Rd/Bumpers

Ambulance Call – 200 block S. 10th St/Rettig

Suspicious Activity – N. August St & Donaphan St/Sirtak

Theft – 10000 block Fuesser Rd/Rettig

Traffic Accident – 300 block E. Main St/Bumpers

Improper Walking on Highway – N. County Rd/Sirtak

Traffic Accident – Brickyard/Glander

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident/Improper Lane Usage – S. 10th Street at Brickyard Rd./Glander – Julian Wellman (19), Mascoutah

Saturday, Nov. 27

Suspicious Person – Rt. 161 & N. County Rd/Sirtak

Reckless Driver – 700 block N. Jefferson/Rettig

Alarms – 700 block W. Main/Sirtak

Business Alarm – 9700 block Fuesser Rd/Rettig

Fire Call – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Sirtak

Found Property – 900 block N. 10th St/Rettig

Child Custody Dispute – 500 block Falling Leaf Way/Rettig

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4/Glander

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident – State Rt. 4 at State Rt. 161/Glander – Caitlin Greenwood (28), Mascoutah

Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Rettig – John Nold (75), Belleville

Speeding – State Rt. 4/Rettig – Amber Fitzgerald (23), Mascoutah

Speeding – N. Jefferson St. at Grand Prairie Dr./Rettig – Jenna Brown (23), Mascoutah

Speeding – 700 Block N. Jefferson St./Rettig – Marshall Moore (26), Mascoutah

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – 400 Block N. Jefferson St./Weck – Janetta Black (51), Collinsville

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – Main. St. at Railway/Weck – William Gagen (19), Belleville

Sunday, Nov. 28

Fire Call – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Sirtak

Civil Matter – 200 block W. George St/Rettig

Property Damage Non-Criminal – 300 block S. 5th St/Sirtak

Suicide by Hanging – Jackson St/Bumpers

Animal Complaint – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Glander

Speeding – S. Jefferson St. at Verner St./Retting – Roy Atherton (34), Sparta

Monday, Nov. 29

Derelict Vehicle – Mascoutah City Reservoir/Weinel

Traffic Accident – Rt. 4 & Fuesser Rd/Lasica

Fire Call – 100 block E. Main St/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 800 block N. 6th St/Heinen

Accumulation of Garbage and Debris/Violation of Dangerous/Unsafe Building – 700 Block E. George St./Lasica – Theresa Hollerbach (56), Mascoutah

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Ambulance Call – 200 block S. 10th St/Lasica

Well Being Check – N. Market/Veres

Juvenile Complaint – W. Main St/Veres

DUI (Unfounded) – Rt. 4 & Rt. 161/Watkins

Assist Other Agency-ISP – I-64/Watkins

Motorist Assist – 1500 block W. Main/Heinen

Driving While License Suspended – N. Jefferson St. at Progress Parkway/Veres – Steven Willyard (33), St. Libory

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Public Service Call – 200 block E. South St/Sirtak

911 Open Line – 400 block Falling Leaf Way/Rettig

911 Dial – 900 block W. Main St/Rettig

Traffic Accident – W. Main St/Sirtak

Assist Other Agency-ISP – Rt. 4/Rettig

Failure to Yield- Private Road/Drive – First Block of West Main St./Sirtak – Thomas Stookey (71), Addieville

Thursday, Dec. 2

Ambulance Call – 600 block S. Independence/Sirtak

Lock Out Vehicle – 1100 block Fox Run/Bumpers

Suspicious Person – 700 block Fountain View/Glander