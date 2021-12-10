Participants Like Local Fairview Police Academy

By Randy Pierce

With nothing but positive reactions to what they had gone through, like others before them, the participants in the 2021 annual Fairview Heights Police Department Citizens Academy came away from it more knowledgeable about the challenges and responsibilities that are faced by law enforcement officers.

For a period of time beginning the first week of September and continuing for about two months with weekly sessions, the academy concluded recently with a graduation ceremony where 12 adults were presented with certificates after experiencing the series of Thursday evening classroom instruction which included a lot of hands-on interaction related to the concepts, techniques, logistics, weapons and emotions concerning police officers’ duties including a Saturday morning at a “firing range.”

Those receiving graduation certificates for completing the academy course about modern policing included Stephen Adams, Brett Argus, Desiree Argus, Gregory Chamberlain, Debra Donze, Ken Kibort, Art Knepper, Melissa Odle, Amy Phillips, Christine Restivo, Nicholas Restivo and Margaret Sullivan.

The citizens academy graduates were treated to a nice buffet meal and told about the Volunteers in Policing program which they may participate in to provide assistance to the department by doing certain tasks, thus freeing up the time of the officers and others there for them to devote to matters of more importance.

The academy program consists of a combination of presentations, tours and first-hand experiences intended to give citizens a better understanding of the police work environment in a local context and will likely be offered again later this year.

One of the exercises enjoyed by academy participants consisted of a Saturday morning visit to the Southwestern Illinois Tactical Training Center with everyone meeting at the Fairview Heights Police Department and going there together. Each academy student was given the opportunity to hold and fire weapons at targets similar to what police officers in training do.

Another highlight of the academy for its participants was a “ride-along” with an officer who was actually on duty patrolling the city so that they could get a feel for what really happens under such circumstances.

Including a tour of the Fairview Heights Police Department on opening night, among the many other topics covered were police dispatching, drugs and narcotics enforcement, driving under the influence, field sobriety testing, the use of force by police, a Taser demonstration, simulated traffic stops, basic crime scene investigation, identity theft prevention, digital forensics, auto theft and, as presented by Swansea Chief of Police Steve Johnson, reading, recognizing and responding to certain situations.

The presenters who led or spoke during the different sessions, along with Johnson, included Chief of Police Chris Locke, Telecommunicator Michelle Foster and officers from the local department and/or other pertinent agencies including Tim Birckhead, Drew Rutter, Will Rowland, Travis Montgomery, Sergeant James Mason, Zach Adrian and Rich Cox plus Suzanne Phegley from FCB Bank and Grant Hentze from the Illinois State Police.

Most of the sessions were held in the centre court at the police department headquarters on Bunkum Road as was the graduation program. The citizens academy program coordinator, Police Department Officer Jon Friederich, served as master of ceremony for the graduation and was supported throughout the duration of the academy by Fairview Heights Police Department Executive Assistant Amber Hopkins.

Alderman Pat Peck was present at the graduation and later commented at a city council law enforcement committee meeting she felt it was “a wonderful program” that she highly recommends for anyone, adding, “People can’t say enough about it.”

Friederich told the graduates, “We put in a lot of work to give you the widest variety of what we do. 10 weeks is still probably not enough to cover everything.”

He additionally acknowledged the support of the mayor and city council without which the academy could not be presented and also asked the graduates present to each share what they liked best about the academy.

Nicholas Restivo, when it came to his turn to express his reactions, commented that the ride-along experience with traffic stops, “made me realize you have to be a diplomat as well as a police officer.”

“Everything I learned was just amazing and very much appreciated,” Margaret Sullivan stated. “I have a much better understanding of what all the police department is involved in. It’s way more than I ever thought before.”

For Brett Argus, the academy was “really an eye opener. There was a lot of stuff I didn’t realize went into police work. The whole class, I thought, was great but I liked the traffic stops. Really, there’s so much more that goes into it when you drive by and someone’s pulling someone over. You don’t realize the risk.”

Brett’s wife, Desiree Argus, said her favorite part was the shooting range while finding the entire academy “very insightful.”

“Very cool,” was how Gregory Chamberlain said he felt about the police officers after completing the academy, also noting, “You all put up with a lot of stuff and you try to make it informative and fun both.”

Art Knepper is a local resident who has been through the academy twice, commenting he enjoyed it so much the first time that he had to do it again. Absorbing “so much more” the second time, Knepper said he loved the shooting range and could go there every day.