Zonta Club of Mascoutah to Take a Stand Against Gender-Base Violence

MASCOUTAH – Thirty-five percent of women worldwide have experienced physical and/or sexual violence. As part of Zonta International’s “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” – a campaign that aims to inspire action and end violence against women and girls around the world – the Zonta Club of Mascoutah will spread the word by placing orange “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” signs and banners around Mascoutah. Small orange flags will be placed in the planters along Main Street with the Domestic Abuse Hotline phone number. In addition, Mayor McMahon signed a proclamation recognizing the Zonta Club of Mascoutah for their advocacy efforts against gender-based violence.

“Now, more than ever, it is essential that we work together to end violence against women and girls,” said Zonta International President Sharon Langenbeck. “Through the Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women campaign, Zonta clubs around the world are uniting to raise their voices to bring awareness to this issue and advocate on behalf of gender-based violence survivors.”

Each year during the 16 Days of Activism campaign, which runs from November 25 – December 10, Zonta International encourages its clubs to participate in advocacy efforts that focus on prevention, protection, and prosecution.

Founded in 1919, Zonta International (www.zonta.org) is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. More than 28,000 members in 63 countries work together to make gender equality a worldwide reality for women and girls. Since 1923, Zonta International has provided more than $45.9 million to empower women and girls and expand their access to education, health care, economic opportunities, and safe living conditions.

The Zonta Club of Mascoutah was chartered in 2000. For information, please contact Donna Mae Schlueter (Membership Chairman) at 618-540-9614.