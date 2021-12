Mascoutah Police Report: December 3 thru December 9

Friday, Dec. 3

Vehicle Lock Out – 1300 block Lincoln Blvd/Weinel

Crisis Intervention – Involuntary Petition Admission to Hospital – 100 block N. County Rd/Watkins

Information – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Weinel

Reckless Driver – W. Harnett St & N. 10th St/Watkins

Ambulance Call – 1100 block N. County Rd/Donovan

911 Open Line – 100 block E. Main St & Mine Rd/Heinen

Traffic Accident – Deer – 8000 block Rt. 4/Heinen

Standby/Keep the Peace – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Donovan

Saturday, Dec. 4

Abandoned Vehicle – Rt. 4/Weinel

Juvenile Complaint – 700 block N. Jefferson St/Watkins

Subject Removal – 400 block Opal Ct/Watkins

Information – W. Main/Watkins

Funeral Escort – 200 block N. John St/Weinel

Mentally Ill Subject – 9900 block Cessna Ct/Weinel

Unlawful Visitation or Parenting Time Interference – W. Main St/Veres

Ambulance Call – 900 block N. 10th St/Donovan

Traffic Accident – W. Harnett & N. 6th St/Veres

Juvenile Complaint – 300 block Falling Leaf Way/Veres

911 Hangup – 1400 block Royal Forest Dr/Heinen

Ambulance Call – 4900 block Rt. 15/Heinen

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – S. Jefferson St. at E. Main St./Veres – Richard Dayton (55), Tilden

Unlawful Visitation Interference – First Block of W. Main St./Veres – Lindsay Anrig (34), Mascoutah

Sunday, Dec. 5

Suspicious Activity – Rt. 4 & I-64/Donovan

Fire Call – 600 block W. Church St/Lasica

Abandoned Vehicle – W. Church St & N. 4th St/Lasica

Disorderly Conduct – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Veres

Vehicle Lock Out – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Watkins

Traffic Accident – Deer – 9600 block Air Terminal Dr/Veres

Assist Other Agency – Baldwin Rd & Phillips St/Veres

Traffic Accident – 800 block N. Jefferson/Donovan

Driving While License Suspended – S. Jefferson St. at E. Main St./Veres – Richard Dayton (55), Tilden

Speeding – State Rt. 4 at MM 27/Weinel – Cheyenne Halasey (25), New Athens

Monday, Dec. 6

Disturbance – 9800 block Perrin/Bumpers

Well Being Check – 400 block S. Railway Ave/Sirtak

Violation of Dangerous and Unsafe Building/Accumulation of Trash/Garbage/Debris – 700 Block E. George St./Weck – Theresa Hollerbach (56), Mascoutah

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Assist Other Agency – Brickyard Rd & Stein Dr/Sirtak

Fire Call – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Glander

Ambulance Call – 100 block St. Christopher Ct/Sirtak

Assist to Schools – 1300 block W. Main St/Sunnquist

Information – 9600 block Quapaw Ct/Sirtak

Juvenile Problem – 600 block E. South St & Mine Rd/Glander

Suspicious Vehicle – 300 block Impala Dr/Sirtak

Lock Out Vehicle – 200 block S. 10th St/Glander

Wednesday, Dec. 8

W. Harnett St – Suicide by Firearm/Watkins

Suspicious Activity – 9600 block Browning St/Lasica

Harassing Call – 500 block N. 6th St/Watkins

Lock Out Vehicle – 9800 block Perrin Rd/Lasica

Suspicious Activity – 100 block Falling Leaf Way/Watkins

Suspicious Activity – Harnett St/Heinen

Suspicious Activity – 1000 block W. Poplar/Heinen

Trespass Complaint – 300 block N. 6th St/Donovan

Civil Matter – 100 block E. Main & Mine Rd/Donovan

Thursday, Dec. 9

Criminal Sexual Abuse – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Lasica

Animal Complaint – 300 block W. State/Watkins

Traffic Accident – 1100 block Linden Pl/Veres

Motorist Assist – Rt. 161 & Rt. 4/Donovan

Ambulance Call – Cheryl Dr/Heinen

Suspicious Activity – 300 block N. John/Heinen

Alarm/Residential – 900 block Indian Prairie Dr/Veres

Well Being Check – 300 block W. Poplar St/Donovan