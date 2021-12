Mascoutah Police Report: December 10 thru December 16

Friday, Dec. 10

Possession of Stolen Vehicle – I-64/Donovan

Barking Dog – 9600 block Weatherby/Rettig

Suspicious Vehicle – Mascoutah Plaza Dr/Sirtak

Well Being Check – 500 block W. Poplar/Glander

Saturday, Dec. 11

Suspicious Activity – 300 block Biscayne Dr/Sirtak

Fire Call – 4500 block Rt. 161/Sirtak

Information – 9700 block Hayden Dr/Rettig

Traffic Accident – N. 6th St/Bumpers

Operating Uninsured Vehicle – State Rt. 4 at MM 26.5 – Jamie Mueller (33), Percy

Sunday, Dec. 12

Lock Out Vehicle – 600 block E. Oak St & N. August/Weck

Animal Complaint – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Weck

Assist Other Agency – 300 block N. Jefferson/Weck

Assist Other Agency – 2000 S. 5th St/Bumpers

Motorist Assist – N. Jefferson St/Glander

Monday, Dec. 13

Suspicious Vehicle – N. John St/Bumpers

Alarm Residential – 1500 block Autumn Lakes Ln/Donovan

Identity Theft – 100 block Concord Dr/Heinen

Identity Theft – W. Main St/Watkins

Well Being Check – N. 10th St/Watkins

Fire Call – 1500 block N. County Rd/Donovan

Disturbance – 600 block W. Church/Weinel

Animal at Large – 600 Block Moorland Circle/Watkins – Kristen Benoist (33), Mascoutah

Violation of Dangerous and Unsafe Buildings/Accumulation of Trash and Debris – 700 block E. George/Heinen – Theresa Hollerbach (56), Mascoutah

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Possession of Cannabis – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Assist to Schools – Mascoutah High School/Sunnquist

Public Service Call – 9200 block Beller Dr/Veres

Assist Other Agency-ISP – I-64 Rest Area/Watkins

Suspicious Activity – 300 block N. Bernard/Watkins

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Ambulance Call – 900 block W. Church/Weinel

Traffic Accident – 8900 block Rt. 4/Rettig

Fire Call – 900 block N. 6th St/Rettig

Domestic Disturbance – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Bumpers

Civil Matter – 800 block W. South/Rettig

Debris in Roadway – 700 block W. Harnett St/Sirtak

911 Open Line – 1100 block Widgeon Dr/Sirtak

Thursday, Dec. 16

Criminal Damage to Property – 700 block Fountain View Dr/Rettig

Lock Out Vehicle – E. Main/Glander

Suspicious Activity – 600 block Fallen Timber Ln/Sirtak

Harassing Calls – 300 block Douglas Ave/Sirtak

Harassing Calls – 9600 block Hayden Dr/Glander

Suspicious Vehicle – Tanzanite Ln/Sirtak

Animal at Large – 200 Block E. Harnett St./Bumpers – Jessica Green (42), Mascoutah