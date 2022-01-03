Mascoutah Man Killed In Early Morning Crash

According to the Illinois State Police, Keith D. Kunze, 42, of Mascoutah was killed in a one vehicle accident Sunday morning, January 2, at 12:04 a.m.

ISP reports Kunze, driving a 2006 Mercedes-Benz 4S, was traveling westbound on Mascoutah Avenue (IL-177) approaching Plum Hill School Road. Kunze lost control of the vehicle due to icy conditions, left the roadway to the left, and continued westbound in the grassy area.

The vehicle began spinning as it crossed over Plum Hill School Road before striking a ditch, and then overturning. Kunze was pronounced dead at the scene.