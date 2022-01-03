Police Issue Warning About COVID-19 Test Site

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – On Friday, Dec. 31, Fairview Heights Police and the St Clair Square Public Safety Department were notified of a coronavirus testing site at St. Clair Square that was not a state-supported Illinois Department of Public Health testing location and was established by people who returned there again Monday.

Those operating the testing site were reported to be asking for social security numbers and passport ID numbers. By the time police arrived Friday, the people had packed up and left the parking lot.

Monday, Jan. 3, however, officers and mall management were advised the pop-up testing was being set up again on the mall parking lot. Officers were able to respond then identify those who were trying to conduct the testing and claimed they were working for a non-profit organization out of California.

St. Clair Square management had never given them permission to operate the testing site on the mall property. The workers were banned from the property and will not be able to conduct tests in the City of Fairview Heights again.

Police urge anyone who provided this organization with personal information to monitor their credit reports for fraudulent activity and to make a police report if any accounts are opened without their consent.

The State of Illinois’ community-based testing sites are listed on the IDPH website and are approved for testing of individuals, regardless of symptoms, with no appointment required. For further information, go to https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/testing.html.