Marilyn L. Culli, nee Glauert, 95, of rural Freeburg, IL born Sept. 16, 1926 in Belleville, IL died Monday Dec. 27, 2021 at MarKa Nursing Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Marilyn was a retired cafeteria worker for the Mascoutah School District 19 where she worked for 22 years. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Freeburg, IL where she was confirmed and married. She was a member of the St. Paul’s Ladies Aide and St. Clair County Farm Bureau. At the age of 7 years, she and her parents moved to the Alvin Eckert farm of Freeburg. Marilyn and her husband Harvey, both went to the one room country school of Pleasant Ridge. Marilyn and Harvey married on Sept. 18, 1943. Marilyn lived on the farm all her life and was a true farm wife. She loved the farm and liked to garden, can, cook, bake, quilt, make crafts with her husband and was also an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Louise, nee Schuette, Glauert, her husband, Harvey K. Culli of 70 years, a grandson, Brian Culli, a step grandchild, Kristie, granddaughter-in-law, Dawn, and a sister, Irene (Ralph) Schanz.

Surviving are her three sons, David (Shirley) Culli, Larry (Mary) Culli and Rick Culli, all of rural Freeburg, IL; five grandchildren, Angie (Mel) Callico, Jeff Culli and Dana, Chris Culli, Keith (Destinee) Culli, Bridgette (Jonathan) Lindsey; great-grandchildren; also survived by a wonderful church family and many friends.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 7 N. Belleville St., Freeburg, IL 62243. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhom.com.

Visitation: Friends may call from 4 to 8 PM Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at the Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah and Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 from 9 to 10 AM at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL.

Funeral: Funeral services will be held 10 AM Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at St. Paul’s United Church Christ with the Pastor Rick Mortimer officiating. Burial will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Moll Funeral Home

Mascoutah, IL